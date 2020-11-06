Getty Images



Major League Soccer announced its playoff schedule on Friday, which consists of two play-in games in the Eastern Conference before the top 16 teams battle it out to reach the MLS Cup Final. The format is slightly different from previous seasons due to the pandemic and the MLS is Back Tournament. As a result, the league is using a points-per-game system to determine regular season standings and playoff seedings as Decision Day looms on Sunday.

The fun begins on Nov. 20 with 17 winner-take-all games played over a span of 22 days as all roads lead to the Dec.12 final. Every match will be available to stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

MLS Cup Playoffs: Schedule

Friday, Nov. 20

Eastern Conference play-in match 1 — 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Eastern Conference play-in match 2 — 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

Saturday, Nov. 21

Round 1, match 1 — 12 p.m. ET (UniMás, TUDN)

Round 1, match 2 — 3 p.m. ET (UniMás, TUDN)

Sunday, Nov. 22

Round 1, match 3 — 4 p.m. ET (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Round 1, match 4 — 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Round 1, match 5 — 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Round 1, match 6 — 6 p.m. ET (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Round 1, match 7 — 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Round 1, match 8 — 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Sunday, Nov. 29

Conference semifinal 1 — 3 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN Deportes)

Conference semifinal 2 — 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Conference semifinal 3 — 6:30 or 9 p.m. ET (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Conference semifinal 4 — 6:30 or 9 p.m. ET (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Sunday, Dec. 6

Conference final 1 — 3 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN Deportes)

Conference final 2 — 6:30 p.m. ET (FS1, Fox Deportes)

Saturday, Dec. 12