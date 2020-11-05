ZEN vs OLY Fantasy Prediction: Zenit aim to keep their speckle free run going in the competition.

Although they have played only two contests in the 2020-21 edition of the Euroleague, Zenit’s results in those clashes have seen them be serenaded with plaudits. The team has downed Barcelona and Efes in their opening couple of matchups, results which have seen the club emerge as one of the powerhouses in the showpiece league.

Back on the court after a hiatus of a month, Zenit will be looking to dole out a spitting image of those wins when they take on Piraeus today. For the side, this clash is a crucial affair with the club looking to settle right into the groove of the league after an outbreak of Coronavirus had curbed their participation in the league.

Where Zenit were moving from strength to strength to fulfil their designs of making massive strides in the points tally, Olympiacos Piraeus on the other hand found themselves in a quandary. Biting off more than they could chew, the club made a meal of its last couple of encounters to slip to two defeats on the bounce.

Probable Winner

While those two defeats don’t discount the three games in succession Piraeus had recorded, the side’s inability to drop points in those defeats do make for a cause on concern. Given how ruthless Zenit’s defence has been, Piraeus will struggle to score today to see them be putdown to a third defeat on the spin.

Probable Playing 5

Zenit St Petersburg

Pangos, Rivers, Fridzon, Hollins, Ponitka.

Olympiacos Piraeus

Martin, Elis, Harrison, Jenkins, Vezenkov.

Best Shooter

Zenit St Petersburg – Poythress: 16 Points.

Olympiacos Piraeus – Martin: 11 Points.

Best Defender

Zenit St Petersburg – Poythress: 11 Rebounds.

Olympiacos Piraeus – Martin: 5 Rebounds.

ZEN vs OLY Fantasy Prediction

Point Guard

He’s taken all of two games to showcase his credentials this season. Kevin Pangos has been impeccable for the side, delivering 15 points against Barcelona, a figure which makes him a must have pick for the affair.

Kostas Sloukas was the heartbeat of Piraeus’ defensive setup the last time his side took to the middle. He delivered 10 points and 7 dimes for the club, dictating play for the side with his ball rotations and movement.

Partnering up with him is Shaquielle Mckissic who had a neat 10 points, 3 dimes and 4 boards in the same contest.

Shooting Guard

The two will find company in Vassilis Spanoulis who dropped 6 points and 4 assists in the same skirmish for his side. Zenit elsewhere will see us indulge in the services of the imperious Billy Baron who lined himself up on the cusp of the circle to deliver 16 points for his side.

Small Forward

Mateusz Ponitka is yet to get a full outing for Zenit but he’s made the most of the frugal minutes he’s been accorded on the court with his sprawling skill set seeing him leave a mark on all the facets of the game.

Power Forward

More crucial than the 10 points Will Thomas had against Barcelona were his 6 defensive rebounds, ones which saw him sway the encounter his side’s way.

Centre

In a tie where Barcelona put them to the sword, testing them every step of the way, Alex Poythress was undeterred and unperturbed. He emerged as his team’s game winner, a player who made his impact felt in both the paints to emerge as the talisman of his side’s gameplan.

Star Player

Alex’s double-double sees him be our star player with Pangos slotting in as the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Pangos, Calathes, Abrines, Rivers, Higgins, Mirotic, Davies, Alex.

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.