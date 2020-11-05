WWE 2K Battlegrounds adds 10 new characters including Goldberg and Dave Batista this Month! The roster will expand across three dates.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds players are set to have more options to choose from in the game. 2K have announced the addition of ten more characters. Players will now have a variety of options from some of the biggest names to grace the industry such as Trish Stratus and the Ultimate Warrior among a few.

2K are promising “more than 50 additional Superstars and cosmetic items” as free DLC. They will be added to the game in the coming months. 10 of them will make their way into the game on November 6, 11, and 18. Five of them will be automatically unlocked while the rest will have to be purchased with in-game currency.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds adds 10 new characters including Goldberg and Dave Batista!

Here is the complete list of WWE stars joining the game this month along with the dates.

Friday, November 6

Goldberg

Batista

Jey Uso (unlocked)

Jimmy Uso (unlocked)

Wednesday, November 11

Ultimate Warrior

Eddie Guerrero (unlocked)

Lita (unlocked)

Wednesday, November 18

Trish Stratus

Booker T

Ruby Riott (unlocked)

There is no word on who the other wrestlers are as of yet.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the only WWE game out this year. The WWE 2K series has skipped a year after a series of criticism from fans and critics regarding the quality of the games.

