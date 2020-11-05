When asked about the Patriots’ defensive game-planning process under Belichick, Pees, who served as defensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009, said the head coach was hardly involved in the process. But that’s not the interesting part. The reason why Belichick wasn’t spending a lot of the time with the defense was far more interesting…

“Coach Belichick was a really great defensive coordinator but he spent maybe 45 minutes a week with us on defense … [The rest of the time] he spent with Tom Brady, telling Tom Brady ‘Here’s what those defenses are doing against you,’ which was perfect. He sat in the meeting room with Tom every day. In individual meetings and unit meetings. [Belichick] would have team meetings but I’d have unit meetings and he was never in there. … He did an incredible job of sitting with Tom and we’re playing the Jets or something and he’s telling Tom ‘Here’s what to look for. Here’s what that safety’s showing you. Here’s what the linebacker’s showing you.’ I mean, what a great tool to have a guy like that, with that experience, sitting with your quarterback, teaching him how to read defenses.”

There’s a lot to unpack there.

Brady backers might say this proves Belichick gets too much credit for being a defensive mastermind, but I’d say it does the opposite. That stretch was not a good one for the Pats defense and the team did not win any of its Super Bowls during Pees’ time as a defensive coordinator. Pees also goes on to say that he believes Belichick took more ownership of the defense after he left, which just so happens to coincide with a massive improvement for the unit, leading to a couple more Super Bowls.

But Brady’s leap from “very good” to “elite” took place during Pees’ tenure in New England, suggesting that Belichick’s tutelage played a big role in the development. It just so happens that this period when Belichick was passing on his defensive wisdom to his quarterback, Brady’s production spiked considerably while his interception rates fell. Maybe Belichick deserves more credit for Brady’s development than we had been giving him.

Thanks to NFL Films, we actually have footage of some of these Brady-Belichick meetings…

That’s from the 2009 season, Pees’ final year in New England, and it shows that this was more of a back-and-forth than a one-way conversation. Even still, it shows that Belichick has had a big hand in the success of the Patriots offense, which is mostly credited to Brady when we have this debate.