Delhi Capitals players wearing black armbands: The players of Delhi Capitals are donning black armbands in today’s IPL 2020 match.

During the first qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Mumbai Indians have got off to a brisk start after Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited them to bat.

Despite captain Rohit Sharma (0) being found wanted in front of the stumps against Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock remained unperturbed to score a flurry of boundaries in the powerplay.

Facing the new ball against Delhi pacer Daniel Sams, de Kock scored three boundaries to collect 15 runs off the first over – the most in a first over of IPL 2020. Continuing with his pristine touch, the southpaw was found frequently among the boundaries at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

First 6️⃣ overs have clearly belonged to @mipaltan. @QuinnyDeKock69 got #MI to a flying start and @surya_14kumar has come in and played some good shots.#MIvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Why are Delhi Capitals players wearing black armbands vs Mumbai Indians?

Players from Capitals wearing black armbands on the field today have made the fans across various platforms wonder with respect to the reason behind it. It is worth mentioning that the black armbands have been donned as a mark of respect for pacer Mohit Sharma’s father who passed away recently.

Sharma, 32, had played Delhi’s season opener against Kings XI Punjab but was dropped after registering bowling figures of 4-0-45-1. Delhi’s team management had replaced Sharma with the likes of Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Tushar Deshpande in the subsequent matches.

Sharma, whose last competitive match before IPL 2020 was for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, hasn’t played much cricket in the last two years or so due to a few injuries. After IPL 2020, the right-hand pacer would be looking to represent Haryana in whatever domestic tournaments are conducted by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India).