Is Jasprit Bumrah playing: The spearhead of Mumbai Indians had been rested in their last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During the first qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and chose to field.

“We are going to bowl first. The wicket is dry and with a bit of dew, the wicket should be better to bat. Same team for us,” Iyer told Star Sports during the toss.

“Looks like a good pitch. We know we are going to bat first now, so just post a good total. We know we have a good bowling line-up to defend any total. Just got to start well and then take it from there,” Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma told Star Sports during the toss.

Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs Delhi Capitals?

While Capitals will take the field with the same Playing XI, Indians have made as many as three changes from the XI which they fielded in their last league match.

In what seems to be Mumbai’s best lineup, they have reinstated the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in place of Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni.

excited! so many delicious sub plots in the game tonight, and so many outstanding players squaring off! #MIvsDC #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 5, 2020

While Pandya will add firepower to MI’s batting unit, Bumrah and Boult combine for a total of 43 wickets which they have taken between them this year. The defending champions would be banking on them to make early inroads into Delhi’s Playing XI.