Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL, and they’ve already wrecked several teams entirely this season (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys). Which teams are healthy entering Week 9, however? And which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend’s action? We’ve got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports, plus injury updates ahead of Thursday night’s clash between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Packers at 49ers

Packers: CB Kevin King (quadricep), S Will Redmond (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (shoulder) OUT; RB Aaron Jones (calf), OT David Bakhtiari (chest), OT Rick Wagner (knee), S Raven Greene (oblique) QUESTIONABLE

49ers: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), RB Tevin Coleman (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) OUT

Packers coach Matt LaFleur may be forced to get extra creative in the running backfield, where Aaron Jones appears to be a legitimate game-time decision and both Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon will be unavailable due to COVID-19. Reserves Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin are expected to carry the load there.

Completely upended by injuries, San Francisco is expected to turn to No. 2 Nick Mullens at quarterback, though third-stringer C.J. Beathard could also be in line for action. JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon will continue to shoulder running back duties with Coleman out and Raheem Mostert on injured reserve, while Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Taylor are among the club’s few healthy receivers. Tight end Jordan Reed, fresh off IR himself, is set to fill in for George Kittle, who just landed on IR.

Wednesday practice reports

Giants at Washington (-3)

Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) and defensive back Ryan Lewis (hamstring) did not participate in practice on Wednesday, but the main focus was on wide receiver Golden Tate. Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters that Tate was not with the team for their walkthrough, but will be back on Thursday. Linebacker Devante Downs (shoulder), linebacker Blake Martinez (hamstring), cornerback Logan Ryan (hip) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (shoulder/toe) were all limited participants. The Giants claimed former second-round pick Dante Pettis off of waivers but we don’t expect to see him on the field in Week 9.

Wide receiver Isaiah Wright (shoulder) was limited at practice for Washington, as was tight end Logan Thomas (ankle). Offensive tackle Geron Christian (knee), defensive end James Smith-Williams (concussion) and fellow defensive end Montez Sweat (concussion) were also limited participants.

Seahawks (-2.5) at Bills

Buffalo is still missing several prominent starters, with wide receiver John Brown, linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) all sitting out Wednesday. Offensive tackle Cody Ford (knee), meanwhile, returned to the field in a limited fashion.

Ravens (-2.5) at Colts

Running back Mark Ingram (ankle) was not at practice while wide receiver Chris Moore was limited with a thigh injury.

Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) suited up for Wednesday’s Colts practice, although his counterpart Jordan Wilkins may have earned more snaps thanks to his Week 8 breakout. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (groin), who has struggled mightily of late, did not practice and appears unlikely to be ready for Baltimore.

Panthers at Chiefs (-10.5)

Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn was the only player not at Panthers practice on Wednesday, as he is nursing a knee injury. Offensive tackle Russell Okung was limited with a calf injury. Starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was listed on the injury report with a neck injury after taking a hard hit last week, but he was a full participant — which is a good sign.

Only two players missed practice for the Chiefs to start off the week, as offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz is dealing with a back injury and defensive end Frank Clark has a knee injury. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was limited with a hamstring issue.

Bears at Titans (-5.5)

The Bears were down several starters at practice on Wednesday, including wide receiver Anthony Miller (toe), safety Eddie Jackson (knee) and tight end Jimmy Graham (knee/hamstring).

The Titans’ Wednesday injury report was even more worrisome than Chicago’s. Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (knee), wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion), offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (knee), punter Brett Kern (wrist) and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (ankle) all missed practice.

Lions at Vikings (-4)

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (back) missed practice on Wednesday, but the main development today has to do with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford is considered a “high-risk close contact” from a non team member. That last contact came on Monday, which means it’s possible Stafford could come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday and play against the Vikings. Even if that does happen, he will not be able to practice all week.

Despite leaving Week 8, cornerback Cameron Dantzler (neck/concussion) has a real chance to return against Detroit, coach Mike Zimmer said. He missed practice on Wednesday along with cornerbacks Mark Fields (chest) and Holton Hill (foot).

Texans (-7) at Jaguars

The Texans are relatively healthy, as wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) and linebacker Kyle Emanuel (concussion) were the only two players who were not at practice on Wednesday.

The Jaguars will be without starting quarterback Gardner Minshew this week due to a right thumb injury. He missed practice on Wednesday along with running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring).

Broncos at Falcons (-3.5)

Cornerback A.J. Bouye (concussion), cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle), running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and wide receiver Diontae Spencer (shoulder) sat out of practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot) was not at practice Wednesday for the Falcons, potentially boosting Russell Gage’s value in Week 9. Takk McKinley also missed practice with a groin issue.

Raiders at Chargers (-1)

Steelers (-14) at Cowboys

Safety Jordan Dangerfield (quadriceps), offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral) and defensive end Tyson Alualu (knee) were the only Steelers that missed practice on Wednesday due to injury.

The Cowboys’ biggest issue is at quarterback, where either Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert is set to start in place of Ben DiNucci, who was, in turn, replacing Andy Dalton (COVID-19), the initial fill-in for Dak Prescott. Already decimated by injuries, Dallas will also be without punter Chris Jones (abdomen), who’s undergoing surgery and is set to be replaced against Pittsburgh by newly signed Hunter Niswander. On Wednesday, running back Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee) were limited participants.

Dolphins at Cardinals (-5)

Despite a potential chance to take over Miami’s running backfield with Myles Gaskin (MCL) sidelined for several weeks, backup Matt Breida was a no-show at Wednesday’s practice, leaving Jordan Howard and Patrick Laird as the likely top RBs in Arizona. (Tuesday trade acquisition DeAndre Washington cannot make his debut because of COVID protocols.)

Arizona running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) is progressing quicker than expected but remains day-to-day, per coach Kliff Kingsbury, and could be a game-time decision against Miami, leaving Chase Edmonds as the potential lead ball-carrier.

Saints at Buccaneers (-5)

Drew Brees popped up on the injury report with a right shoulder injury, and he was a limited participant on Wednesday. Star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has not played since Week 1 because of multiple injuries and a suspension, figures to remain questionable for the Bucs game, with Emmanuel Sanders set to return from the COVID-19 list. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins sat out of practice today with a knee injury.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (illness), offensive guard Ali Marpet (concussion) and defensive lineman William Gholston (reserve/COVID-19) were the only Buccaneers who missed practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Chris Godwin was limited with a finger injury.

Patriots (-7) at Jets

