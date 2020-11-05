“We always worry” – Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff is cognizant of the threat posed by Max Verstappen and his Honda-powered Red Bull.

Toto Wolff said this when asked about Red Bull and especially Max Verstappen’s threat next season. He calls the current season Mercedes’ best, with three drivers far ahead of the rest of the pack.

“You can say that this season was probably our strongest and with the biggest gap, but there was rarely more than three cars in front.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff strongly praises Max Verstappen, saying the Red Bull driver “is hanging on the tail of the Mercedes.”#F1 #MercedesAMGF1 #ImolaGPhttps://t.co/H2ctVGqWKD — Mercedes F1 News – SilverArrows.Net (@SilverArrowsNet) November 4, 2020

He is also of the opinion that Verstappen is better than what Red Bull currently offers. But with Honda quitting after next season, they are committed to leading their customer Red Bull to the title. Last time Red Bull won the Constructors’ Championship, it was a four-year streak from 2010 to 2013. Sebastian Vettel won all the Drivers’ Championships on offer.

“Max is also doing a fantastic job. He’s probably driving better than the car is actually capable of bringing.”

“It’s like a deja vu every single weekend where you have these three amigos out in front and he’s just clinging on with his fingertips to the Mercedes. Therefore next year, Honda is going to give it a big go I guess in the last season, and everybody at Red Bull is going to be motivated. Last but not least, Max.”

We’ll do our very best to try to win – Honda CEO

Honda CEO Takahiro Hachigo has reaffirmed Red Bull’s faith in the Japanese giants helping them compete for the title next season. Hachigo also confirmed they are going to launch a new power unit for the team for the 2021 season.

“Next year, we have another season, and then we’ll do our very best to try to win. For next year we will launch our new power unit so that we can do well together with Red Bull. And we are going to aim for the season championship.”