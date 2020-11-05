Watch Dogs Legion performances on different Nvidia Graphic Card : With Watch Dogs Legion rolling out last week, it is only fair to let you know how optimized the game is before you download it.

Not to mention loads of videos on YouTube showing how the game performs on different GPUs. As for how well the game is optimized, it isn’t. You would need at least a mid-range gaming CPU to get playable FPS on the game. We also tried to gain information on GPUs that were available for both laptops and PCs so apologies if your GPU wasn’t shown.

Here are how the NVIDIA Graphics Cards performed

GTX 1650: The graphics card was able to perform fairly well at low and medium settings with an average FPS of 50 fps. High settings, however, saw the card struggling to get an average of 40 fps. It was still playable, but the gameplay wasn’t as immersive. GTX 1660 Ti: This graphics card really showed off its unreal value for money. It averaged at around 130+ fps for medium graphics. High Settings saw the game running at around 80 fps on average. Higher Settings should definitely be looked into by users of this GPU. RTX 2060: We know we skipped a lot of cards in between. But this should give you a good insight into the performance of the game with more powerful GPUs from a value for money perspective. High settings don’t even enter the conversation when talking about the RTX series. So, 2060 churned out about 60 fps with Ray Tracing off and DLSS off. RTX 3080: We covered this mainly because it intrigued us. The RTX 3080 is a killer deal for the performance it offers. With Ray Tracing and DLSS off, it gave about 50 fps. The resolution, as you would expect, was set to 4K. Then with DLSS on, it gave a rise of about 10 frames and provided a true 4K 60 fps experience albeit in certain areas of the game.

Stay tuned to find out how the AMD graphics cards fared!