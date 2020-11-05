Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini is back at it with a baseball bat in his hands, following his cancer diagnosis. The 28-year-old was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in March and finished chemotherapy treatments on September 21.

Mancini posted a video on Instagram showing just how far his progress has come. He captioned the video, “We’re back.”

Check out some his swings:

The journey back to baseball included surgery to remove a malignant tumor. Soon after the March 12 operation he began treatments for the cancer.

He remained hopeful and optimistic throughout his recovery. As he approached the end of his treatments, he said he was “to the point where you start to see the end of the tunnel.”

When his treatment did end, he posted a celebratory photo of the moment.

View this post on Instagram As many of you know, I completed my chemotherapy treatments last week. I will never have the words to truly express my appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and the entire staff at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. The same goes for the Angelos family, Mike Elias, Brandon Hyde and the rest of my coaches, my teammates, and everyone else in the Orioles organization. And most of all, thanks to @saraperlman for being there for me every step of the way- I love you so much! We are also so appreciative for everyone who has reached out and supported us throughout this entire journey. I am so excited to get back to work, and look forward to a healthy 2021! A post shared by Trey Mancini (@treymancini) on Oct 1, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

Mancini added that he looks forward to getting back work and is ready for a healthy 2021.

The Orioles also celebrated the momentous occasion, sending him a photo signed by all teammates and staff members.