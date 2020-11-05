Who’s Playing

Green Bay @ San Francisco

Current Records: Green Bay 5-2; San Francisco 4-4

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers won both of their matches against the Green Bay Packers last season (37-8 and 37-20) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The 49ers will look to defend their home turf against Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

San Francisco came up short against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, falling 37-27. San Francisco was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from QB Nick Mullens, who passed for two TDs and 238 yards on 25 attempts, and WR Brandon Aiyuk, who caught eight passes for one TD and 91 yards.

There was early excitement for Green Bay after they claimed the game’s first points on Sunday, but it was the Minnesota Vikings who ended up claiming the real prize. Green Bay was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the “L” against Minnesota 28-22. The Packers were their own worst enemy and cost themselves 85 yards in penalties. WR Davante Adams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched three receiving TDs.

The 49ers are now 4-4 while Green Bay sits at 5-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: San Francisco comes into the contest boasting the most rushing touchdowns in the league at 14. Green Bay has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the NFL when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 26 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

San Francisco and Green Bay both have two wins in their last four games.