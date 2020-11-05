VGB vs ASV Fantasy Prediction: Bottom placed Lyon fast running out of steam this season.

Whilst its only been three games into the 2020-21 season of the Euroleague, Lyon Villeurbanne look to have already run their race this season. The side’s complete inability to traverse its way past rough waters has seen the club plummet in the league standings like a sinking ship.

Losing all of their showdowns in the marquee league, Lyon find themselves occupying the much dreaded bottom spot. In dire need of a win, the club is still rummaging its way through the spark which will rekindle a fast dying and diminishing season.

In the midst of this turmoil, the one club Lyon would have not wanted to come across today is 10th placed Baskonia. Although Baskonia themselves haven’t covered themselves in glory with a mixed bag of results, ones which have seen the side register the two wins and two defeats, the team holds a clear edge over their opponents of the day.

Probable Winner

What has been the biggest takeaway from Baskonia’s defence is the closely fought nature of those games. The side pushed Barcelona all the way in its 72-71 defeat the last time around, fight and character which will see them pull off a win today.

Probable Playing 5

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia

Peters, Polonara, Henry, Fall, Diop.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Fall, Cole, Kahudi, Diot, Freeman.

Best Shooter

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia – Dragic: 15 Points.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne – Kahudi: 18 Rebounds.

Best Defender

Vitoria Gasteiz Baskonia – Dragic: 8 Rebounds.

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne – Fall: 8 Rebounds.

VGB vs ASV Fantasy Prediction

Point Guard

Despite taking on Barcelona the last time he stepped out on the court, Luca Vildoza still managed to leave a telling impact on the court with 8 points.

Shooting Guard

Pierria Henry almost ended up with a triple-double to his name the last time he stepped onto the court. He had 8 points, 7 dimes and 8 boards in the affair, a showing which saw him offer his side with a shot in the arm in all the facets of the game.

Lyon’s first pick of the day will come in the form of David Lighty. The shooting guard showed why the club had entrusted him this season, delivering 16 points, 4 assists and 4 boards to stamp his authority out in the middle.

Small Forward

Lyon’s top scorer in the same scrimmage with a behemoth 18 points, Charles Kahudi lines up for us in this ambit.

Power Forward

If there’s one player capable of stemming the rot for Lyon, its Guerschon Yabusele. He registered 17 points and 6 rebounds in his bygone travails, a showing which saw him leave the opposition in tatters in both attack and defence.

Achille Polonara is turning into a talismanic player for Baskonia this season. The player’s ability to drop the floating jump points earned him 14 points against Barcelona to see us snare him for the fixture.

Centre

Youssoupha Fall had 11 points in the same scrimmage to see the two form the one-two of picks from Baskonia for the event. Lyon on the other hand will see us reign in Moustapha Fall with his expansive skill set on show in the 8 point, 4 assist and 7 rebound showing he delivered the last time around for his side.

Star Player

His well versed all-round display sees Henry step in as our star player while Polonara is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Vildoza, Henry, Lighty, Kahudi, Polonara, Yabusele, Fall, Moustapha.

