VEL vs TRA Fantasy Prediction: Velocity vs Trailblazers – 5 November 2020 (Sharjah). A win for the Velocity will take them to the finals whereas the Trailblazers will play their first game of the tournament.

Trailblazers will take Velocity on in the League Match of The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 which will be played at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. BCCI has done a tremendous job in organizing this tournament and, these four games will be of great interest.

Velocity started the tournament on a really good note with a victory over defending champions Supernovas and a win in this game will seal their place in the finals whereas, the Trailblazers would look the start the tournament on a winning note and their bowling line-up looks one of the best in the tournament.

Pitch Report – The pitch in Sharjah is favouring the spinners due to slow nature but the boundaries are small in this ground.

Match Details :

Time:- 3:30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Velocity – Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyat, Mithali Raj, Sune Luus, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht.

Trailblazers – Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha/Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

S Mandhana, S Verma, D Dottin, E Bisht, and S Ecclestone.

VEL vs TRA Team Wicket-Keeper

S Verma (Price 8) will be the wicket-keeper of our team. Both keepers are not expected to make much impact in the game but, Verma played a really sensible knock in the last game and helped in the team’s cause.

VEL vs TRA Team Batsmen

S Mandhana (Price 10.5) will be our batter from Trailblazers. Smriti has been one of India’s biggest match-winners in recent times and is an un-droppable option. She is a wonderful left-handed player and can change the game on her own.

S Verma (Price 9.5) and M Raj (Price 9) will be our batters from Trailblazers. Verma is the opener of the team and she proved her class in the last T20 World Cup where she was the leading run-scorer of the side. Shafali was looking brilliant in the last game as well and would like to make it big this time around whereas, Raj means consistency, she is a Legend of the game and one of the most technically sound players. Although, she struggled in the last game but she is a wonderful player.

VEL vs TRA Team All-Rounders

D Dottin (Price 10) and D Sharma (Price 9) will be our all-rounders from the Trailblazers. Dottin is a brilliant all-rounder from West Indies and was the highest run-scorer in the recent T20I series against England. She is a wonderful wicket-taker as well whereas, Deepti is India’s underrated assassin. She scored at an average of 38.67 in the last T20 World-Cup and has also picked 53 T20I wickets in 48 games. Both of them are brilliant players.

VEL vs TRA Team Bowlers

L Kasperek (Price 9), E Bisht (Price 8.5), and J Alam (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Velocity. All three of them are International level spinners and proved their quality on this slow Sharjah track in the last game. Ekta picked 3 wickets whereas, Kasperek and Alam picked a couple each. They are going to play a crucial part in this game.

S Ecclestone (Price 9.5) and R Gayakwad (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Trailblazers. Ecclestone is a world-class bowler from England and has picked 56 T20I wickets in her career whereas, Gayakwad is yet another gem from India with 35 T20I wickets under her belt. Both of the left-arm spinners are going to get a lot of help from this ground.

Match Prediction: Velocity will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Deandra Dottin and Smriti Mandhana

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Shafali Verma and Sophie Ecclestone

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.