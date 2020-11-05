Stephen Thompson Vs. Geoff Neal is targeted for December 19 fight night. The fight will be the pre-concluder of the night.

After failing to persuade Leon Edwards on board, and waving off the Khamzat Chimaev challenge, the No.5 ranked Welterweight, Stephen Thompson has apparently agreed to fight Geoff Neal. According to sources the two are set to fight on December 19, 2020.

The contest would be a comeback bout for both individuals, as thus far both haven’t featured in the entirety of 2020.

Per sources, UFC targeting a welterweight matchup between Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) and Geoff Neal (@handzofsteelmma) for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 19 in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wGKOoP8XIP — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 4, 2020

Stephen Thompson Vs. Geoff Neal: Co-Main Event

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who seemingly was reluctant to fight Khamzat Chimaev, on account of him being an unranked fighter, did kept his reservation atop and is now set to face the 11th ranked Welterweight. However, what’s intriguing and coincidental is the match-up with Geoff Neal is going to be the co-main event of the night, where Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards are designated to headline.

I can confirm Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal is agreed to for Dec. 19. Targeted to be the co-main to Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev. #UFC — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) November 4, 2020

However, coincidence aside, with these feature bouts it is clear that the year 2020 will close out with two of the most exciting Welterweight fights. Strangely, the year started with a Welterweight headliner as well ( UFC 246: Conor McGregor Vs. Donald Cerrone).

