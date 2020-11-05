Kentucky one-and-done guard Tyler Herro might be given up by the Heat if they can get Jrue Holiday.

The Miami Heat were the surprise dark horses of the NBA Bubble. With Jimmy Butler leading them from the helm last season, they managed to reach the NBA Finals last season.

On their way to the Finals, they took down Antetokounmpo’s Bucks and the Boston Celtics. Ultimately they fell short to LeBron James and the Lakers in the Finals, but their playoff run was one to remember.

The new season isn’t that far, and with the trade opening soon, the Heat are in the rumor mill as well. There were reports earlier that the Heat may include Tyler Herro in a package for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now there are newer reports about another potential trade, that may involve the beloved rookie again.

A Jrue Holiday trade package may include Tyler Herro

Jrue Holiday is a 30-year-old guard who is an elite defender. It is believed that he would pair perfectly with Jimmy Butler. Jrue averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game for the Pelicans last season. It would be a very difficult thing for Miami to trade away one of the brightest rookies from last year’s batch.

However, in return for Jrue’s experience, Pelicans would want one of the of biggest rookie sensations from last season. Herro was a star in the playoffs and only a sweet package including him could entice the Pelicans in trading Jrue Holiday.

Herro displayed star potential during the Heat’s playoff run and they would like to keep him in Miami for as long as they can. The chances of them trading away Tyler Herro for Jrue Holiday are low, but not completely off the table.

The Heat would like to capitalize the time Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are there in Miami and try to get to the late stages of the playoffs as much as they can. If that means trading their rookie, they might even do so.