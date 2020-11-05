Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first career start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, which meant that his first experience as the Dolphins starter would involve going up against Aaron Donald. Yikes.

But hey, it sounded like Tua was actually looking forward to facing one of the most intimating defensive players in the game. He even wanted to take a moment to greet Donald early in the game.

Donald, though, wasn’t in any mood to exchange pleasantries with the rookie.

NFL Films released some mic’d-up footage from the Dolphins’ 28-17 win where Tua admitted that he was let down and surprised that Donald wouldn’t talk to him.

Tua said:

“Man, Aaron Donald, he don’t talk. I tried to say what’s up. He don’t like me.”

To be fair, I don’t think Aaron Donald likes any quarterback when the game gets underway. That’s just how he plays.