“This is exactly what I need to see” – Miro Reveals Vince McMahon rewarded him for breaking an unwritten rule during his run with the WWE.

Before he become Miro in AEW, Miroslav Barnyashev earned his name and fame as Rusev in the WWE. He made his full time debut in the WWE on April 7 2014 as a dominant anti-American heel. He ironically won the United States Champion before losing it to Cena at Wrestlemania 31; his first pinfall loss in the WWE.

Also read: Nikki and Brie Bella hint at WWE return to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Things however, went south from there for him. Despite being one of the most entertaining acts in the promotion, it hardly ever transitioned into a title run. The Bulgarian Brute was given two more runs with the U.S Championship but that seemed to be his ceiling as far as his WWE career was concerned.

Chants of Rusev Day filled stadiums but Vince McMahon was convinced that the audience were laughing at him. This could explain why his final days in the promotion saw him being booked in comedic storylines that were more tragic than funny.

Miro Reveals Vince McMahon rewarded him for breaking unwritten rule

Miro was recently on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk Is Jericho. He opened up about his time in the WWE and revealed how he was supposed to go over in his last WWE match. It was tag team match him and Humberto Carrillo against Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza.

However, he was later informed that Lashley and Garza would win the match and it would be Garza who would pin him despite Miro being in a feud with Lashley and yet to pick up a win. He took the pinfall and tried to remain professional but finally gave in to his temper.

“I just saw him there and my eyes turned red because I knew what they were trying to do. And they always told me ‘you gotta protect yourself. Nobody is going to look after you.’ And I went and just started clubbing him and he rolled out and I broke Joey Mercury’s rule which is if you’re babyface and you lose you never raise your hand. But I just so wanted to stick it to everybody and say ‘it don’t f***ing matter who wins or loses because I am Miro’ and just raised my hands and that was it.

“I came to the back and Vince said he was going to give me a bonus. He said he was going to give me a bonus because ‘oh they’re trying to bury you out there. You really took care of yourself. This is exactly what I need to see. You’re very aggressive. Good stuff.’ And that was my bonus.”

(h/t Wrestletalk)

Click here for more WWE News