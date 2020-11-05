SRH vs RCB Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IPL 2020 Eliminator between SRH and RCB.

The eliminator match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Having entered the playoffs on the back of three consecutive victories, Hyderabad are in stellar form and will possess a significant threat to the opposition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Bangalore, on the other hand, are fortunate enough to enter the playoffs after losing their last four matches in a row. Wanting to put that behind, Virat Kohli and his men would be looking to turn the tables to move a step closer to the final match.

SRH vs RCB Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by SRH: 9

Matches won by RCB: 7

Matched played in India: 15 (SRH 8, RCB 6)

Matches played in UAE: 2 (SRH 1, RCB 1)

SRH average score against RCB: 171

RCB average score against SRH: 161

Most runs for SRH: 576 (David Warner)

Most runs for RCB: 525 (Virat Kohli)

Most wickets for SRH: 8 (Rashid Khan)

Most wickets for RCB: 15 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most catches for SRH: 5 (Kane Williamson and David Warner)

Most catches for RCB: 8 (Virat Kohli)

The last time when Sunrisers and Royal Challengers had locked horns against each other was less than a week ago at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In what was a low-scoring contest according to the standards of the venue, Hyderabad had registered a five-wicket victory as they chased down a 121-run target in the 15th over.

After captain David Warner had won the toss and chose to field, each one of his bowlers was among the wickets to justify their captain’s decision.