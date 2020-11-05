SRH vs BLR Eliminator Team Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore– 6 November 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The winner of this game will qualify for the Qualifier-2 whereas the loser will bow out of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a streak of three continuous wins and have reached this stage on a great note. David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha have made an incredible opening formation whereas Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder are leading their bowling. This side is in a wonderful nick at the moment.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have lost their last four games and a defeat in this game will end their campaign. This side has some star players in their ranks and their domination in the first half of the tournament helped them to reach the playoffs. Virat Kohli needs to lead from the front in this game.

Pitch Report –This pitch has been really good enough for batting lately and the chasing teams are doing better. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 162 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 20; Batting 1st Won: 8; Batting 2nd Won: 12

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Phillipe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, and Manish Pandey.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Jason Holder and T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

David Warner, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, and Wriddhiman Saha.

SRH vs BLR Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10), Wriddhiman Saha (Price 9.5), and Josh Phillipe (Price 8) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. ABD is not at his best but he is a game-changer and on this important occasion, he just cannot be dropped whereas Saha is in tremendous form and has been prolific as an opener in the last three games. Josh, on the other hand, is a young talented opener and is majorly picked to manage credits in the game.

SRH vs BLR Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) will be our batsman from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has decent in the tournament so far and is the current 5th highest run-sorer of the tournament. He has scored 460 runs at an average of 46 and just cannot be dropped.

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner played an outstanding inning in the last game and is now the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament with 529 runs whereas Manish is looking in great touch lately and will be an asset at the number 3 slot. The batting of SRH relies too much on both of them.

SRH vs BLR Team All-Rounders

Jason Holder (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Holder has been really good in the tournament so far and has picked 10 wickets in just 5 games whereas he is a decent enough batsman as well.

SRH vs BLR Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9) and Mohammad Siraj (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yuzi has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 20 wickets in the tournament whereas Siraj has also picked nine wickets and is in decent form. Both of them are wicket-takers of this side.

T Natarajan (Price 8.5) and Sandeep Sharma (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Natarajan has picked 14 wickets whereas Sandeep has picked 13 wickets. Sandeep has been bowling really well lately whereas Nattu is also bowling some economical overs at the death.

Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and David Warner

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Wriddhiman Saha

