Things might get very interesting atop the 2021 NFL Draft, considering what the New York Jets just said about quarterback Sam Darnold. Currently, they remain the only winless team in the league with an 0-8 record, and are on track to secure the No. 1-overall pick in April. Even if they’re surpassed by other clubs who currently have just one or two wins under their belt at the season’s midpoint, it seems a foregone conclusion general manager Joe Douglas will have to make a decision on the future direction of the franchise with a top pick — again.

So, Trevor Lawrence? Justin Fields? Which will the Jets go for, if given the chance?

Well, maybe neither.

With the current regression on Darnold, there have been many outside of the organization who would’ve liked to see the the former third-overall pick traded ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline, but that didn’t happen. And with that inaction, it’s no longer a foregone conclusion the Jets would entertain drafting a premium talent like Lawrence or Fields in 2021 — the two best collegiate signal-callers in the country — especially considering Douglas just pointed at Darnold as the team’s franchise quarterback for both now and later.

“My thoughts on Sam are the same now as they were [in the past], that Sam’s an ultra-talented quarterback, and I just can’t say enough about his grit and his toughness,” Douglas said, via NJ.com. “Ultimately I have to do a better job of putting talent around Sam, and we have to develop some kind of continuity within the offense moving forward. I have no problem saying that he is our best quarterback and our quarterback for the future.”

Darnold has thrown for only 1,045 yards in six starts this season, doubling his three touchdown tally with six interceptions. He currently leads an anemic Jets offense that ranks 32nd in the league with only 11.8 points per game, and is basically a shell of the once promising young quarterback inherited by head coach Adam Gase in 2019 (Darnold was drafted the year prior). The Jets must make a decision this offseason on if they’ll execute his fifth-year option, and if they do not, he’ll enter free agency after the 2021 season — a franchise tag notwithstanding.

When assessing Darnold’s stretch under Gase, it’s difficult to fathom both remaining with the club for the long haul, but that’s exactly what Douglas is proclaiming will occur. He’s now doubled down on retaining both, but ultimately time will tell if either or both are still in the building in 2021 and beyond. In a results driven business, the Jets simply aren’t seeing any from this tandem.

A part of that is due to the need for more offensive firepower though, something Douglas promises to rectify, but the loss of wide receiver Robby Anderson in 2020 free agency is proving to be more damaging than the Jets originally thought it would be.

“There’s thousands of decisions that come across your desk during the year,” Douglas said of not re-signing Anderson. “And I go back and I look at what I could have done better in that specific situation. I thought our guys did a fantastic job of really analyzing every position group’s market value leading up to free agency last year. And I think what went wrong with us and Robby, we thought there is no way … we thought that Robby’s value was going to be even greater than he signed for in Carolina.

“So I think that’s on me ultimately, and that’s on us moving forward to get a better handle on every player’s market value. Honestly, we would all love to see Robby here doing what he’s doing. But I tip my hat to the success he has, but obviously we don’t want to be in the business of losing good players.”

Yet, that’s precisely what the Jets have done, in a variety of ways.

Anderson walked in free agency and two All-Pro talents have been traded this year, namely safety Jamal Adams and running back Le’Veon Bell, who both took grave issue with Gase and his style of coaching. As Douglas begins to eye the offseason, he made it clear the priority is to masterfully orchestrate the 2021 NFL Draft as opposed to making it rain big money in free agency, but the question as it relates to Darnold becomes as simple as it is complex. In trying to make the best decision atop the draft, is it in potentially bypassing Lawrence and Fields to keep a fledgling Darnold?

Douglas says yes, but April is still five months away, and that’s a lot of time to stew on it.