RB Leipzig picked up three massive points in Champions League Group H with a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

Earlier in the evening, Istanbul Basaksehir opened up the group with their 2-1 home win over Manchester United and the Germans side capitalized on United’s dropped points.

It did not start according to plan for the Bundesliga outfit with Angel Di Maria opening the scoring after six minutes thanks to Moise Kean’s assist.

PSG could have doubled that lead 10 minutes later when Kean’s smart control and shot on the turn was stopped by Dayot Upamecano’s hand.

Di Maria stepped up to the penalty spot, but Peter Gulacsi was able to keep the Argentina international out and the hosts in the contest.

PSG were made to pay for Di Maria’s inability to convert when Leipzig pulled level four minutes before half-time.

Former youth academy graduate Christopher Nkunku was teed up by Angelino and took advantage of a deflection to find a way past Keylor Navas making it level at the break.

Leipzig needed just 12 minutes of the second half to take the lead when PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe was penalized for a handball and Emil Forsberg scored from the spot.

A 69th minute red card for Idrissa Gueye made things harder for PSG and coach Thomas Tuchel was limited in his substitute options with the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti all missing in Germany.

Ultimately, the French giants could not find a way back into the match and Julian Nagelsmann’s men were able to see it out for the win to pull level on six points with United with PSG and Basaksehir locked on three together.

PSG’s defeat caps an awful week for Ligue 1 in Europe after Marseille and Rennes both lost their group stage fixtures away from home.