As we wait for the full results of the 2020 presidential election, groups of election workers continue to count mail-in and absentee ballots, with some of the focus on Pennsylvania.

So as the counting continues, here’s a good story to talk about: in Allegheny County — Pittsburgh is located there — unnamed members of the Steelers sent dinner to the staff working through counting the remaining ballots.

“A worker with Cooked Goose Catering Company (based in Oakdale) arrived around 7:30 p.m. with eight pies, stuffed chicken breasts, rigatoni pasta, vegetables and dinner rolls,” The Post-Gazette reported. And a reporter showed the delivery and the good deed:

This is terrific and good on those with the Steelers who put this together.