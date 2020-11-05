Paulo Costa regrets neglecting a leg injury, and says he should have postponed the in-ring fight against Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya Vs. Paulo Costa was the fight that was pitted to create a spectacle for the enthusiasts, but what transpired at UFC 253, only gives out vivid pictures of Israel Adesanya standing tall over Paulo Costa, and retaining the Middleweight belt without any hassle.

Following his loss at the marquee event, Costa immediately demanded a rematch, but the fact that he could only throw one jab that night, did not made his case any strong.

Though, despite receiving criticism, Costa still maintains his stance about a rematch, but in a fresh statement he has also expressed, why he shouldn’t have entered the Octagon on September 26, in the first place.

Paulo Costa Proclaims He Suffered a Leg Injury

Through a YouTube live session on Tuesday, Paulo Costa disclosed that he suffered a leg injury just before his main event clash against Israel Adesanya, and on account of the injury he wasn’t 100% on the fight day. Costa claims, he should have deferred the fight.

“Maybe I could have used more in the Adesanya fight, but more things happened before that fight.” Costa said. “I don’t like to talk because it might sound as excuse, but I had no sleep, my leg was totally impaired, and I shouldn’t have fought. I should have postponed it for the next weekend or more.”

The Brazilian furthered laid out the example of Bellator’s Patricky Freire, who went through a similar dilemma and decided to opt out on the day of Bellator 249 (October 2020).

“I saw what happened with Patricky. Who fights for Bellator, and has the same coach- Eric Albarracin. His team did the right thing. He didn’t wake up well, had Labyrinthitis on the day of the fight, feeling dizzy, (so) he doesn’t have to fight. We’re in such a high level that you don’t have to fight if you don’t feel well. It was our mistake.”

The Eraser though is eager to get back in the ring with the Last Stylebender, but with the Middleweight champion evidently on an excursion to challenge the Light Heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, Costa meanwhile wants to face another top contender in the form of Robert Whittaker, and using the same platform he mentioned the name of the former Middleweight champion, and said the fight with him is in works.

(Source- MMA Fighting)

