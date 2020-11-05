Getty Images



The NWSL is kicking off its 2020 offseason in style with an expansion draft for Racing Louisville, the league’s 10th team. Louisville will be joining the league in 2021 and are set to draft their squad from the league’s other nine sides on Nov. 12. The league has now announced its expansion draft rules, with eight NWSL clubs allowed to protect 11 players with up to two U.S. allocated players ahead of the draft. The ninth club, Chicago Red Stars, were excluded after trading Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato for full roster protection from Louisville. Protected player lists dropped Thursday with the expansion draft set to take place on Nov. 12.

Let’s take a look at the players who have been protected by their teams.

Chicago Red Stars

Chicago has full roster protection after trading Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato to Louisville.

Houston Dash

Protected Players

Jane Campbell

Allysha Chapman (CAN Allocated)

Rachel Daly (International)

Shea Groom

Haley Hanson

Veronica Latsko

Kristie Mewis

Katie Naughton

Megan Oyster

Nichelle Prince (CAN Allocated)

Sophie Schmidt (CAN Allocated)

Unprotected Players

Bridgette Andrzejewski

Chloe Castaneda (College Protected)

Taylor Comeau (Playing Rights)

Nikki Cross (Playing Rights)

Amanda Dennis

Marissa Diggs (Playing Rights)

Jamia Fields

Lindsey Harris

Melissa Henderson (Playing Rights)

Bianca Henninger (Playing Rights)

Savannah Jordan (Playing Rights)

Maegan Kelly

Cecelia Kizer

Christine Nairn

Ally Prisock

Cambria Privett

Erin Simon

Katie Stengel

Brianna Visalli

North Carolina Courage

Protected Players

Abby Dahlkemper (U.S. Allocated)

Debora De Oliveira (International)

Abby Erceg (International)

Kristen Hamilton

Hallie Mace

Merritt Mathias

Jessica McDonald

Casey Murphy

Denise O’Sullivan (International)

Lynn Williams

Samantha Mewis (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)

Unprotected Players

Lindsay Agnew

Jaelene Daniels (Playing Rights)

Brianne Folds (College Protected)

Hailey Harbison

Kaleigh Kurtz

Steph Labbe (CAN Allocated)

Samantha Leshnak

McKenzie Meehan

Addisyn Merrick

Lauren Milliet

Sinclaire Miramontez

Heather O’Reilly (Playing Rights)

Cari Roccaro

Katelyn Rowland

Havana Solaun

Meredith Speck

Ally Watt

Ryan Williams

Orlando Pride

Protected Players

Claire Emslie (International)

Taylor Kornieck

Sydney Leroux

Phoebe McClernon (College Protected)

Jade Moore (International)

Alex Morgan (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)

Courtney Petersen

Ali Riley

Emily Sonnett (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)

Marta Vieira da Silva (International)

Marisa Viggiano

Unprotected Players

Kristen Edmonds

Caitlin Farrell (Playing Rights)

Joanna Fennema (Playing Rights)

Caitlin Foord (Playing Rights)

Ashlyn Harris (U.S. Allocated)

Alanna Kennedy (International)

Abi Kim (College Protected)

Ali Krieger (U.S. Allocated)

Camila Martins Pereira

Erin McLeod (International)

Carson Pickett

Konya Plummer (International)

Toni Pressley

Cheyenne Shorts (College Protected)

Emily Van Egmond (International)

Chelsee Washington

Brittany Wilson

Shelina Zadorsky (CAN Allocated)

Portland Thorns FC

Protected Players

Simone Charley

Crystal Dunn (U.S. Allocated)

Lindsey Horan (U.S. Allocated)

Kelli Hubly

Meghan Klingenberg

Natalia Kuikka (International)

Emily Menges

Raquel Rodriguez (International)

Christine Sinclair (CAN Allocated)

Sophia Smith

Morgan Weaver

Unprotected Players

Nadine Angerer (Playing Rights)

Bella Bixby

Celeste Boureille

Marian Dougherty

Brittany Eckerstrom

Marissa Everett

Adrianna Franch (U.S. Allocated)

Tobin Heath (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)

Tyler Lussi

Andressa Machry (Playing Rights)

Nikki Marshall (Playing Rights)

Meagan Morris (Playing Rights)

Meaghan Nally

Emily Ogle

Madison Pogarch

Hayley Raso (Playing Rights)

Katherine Reynolds (Playing Rights)

Angela Salem

Becky Sauerbrunn (U.S. Allocated)

Gabby Seiler

Katrina Tarr (Playing Rights)

Rachel Van Hollebeke (Playing Rights)

Christen Westphal

Sandra Yu (Playing Rights)

OL Reign

Protected Players

Bethany Balcer

Lauren Barnes

Amber Brooks

Jess Fishlock

Sofia Huerta

Darian Jenkins

Rose Lavelle (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)

Allie Long (U.S. Allocated)

Kristen McNabb

Yuka Momiki

Leah Pruitt

Unprotected Players

Morgan Andrews

Julia Ashley

Michelle Betos

Meg Brandt (College Protected)

Mariah Bullock (Playing Rights)

Stephanie Catley (Playing Rights)

Stephanie Cox

Shirley Cruz Trana (International)

Kiersten Dallstream (Playing Rights)

Schuyler Debree (Playing Rights)

Machaela George

Madison Hammond

Sam Hiatt (College Protected)

Kelcie Hedge

Celia Jimenez Delgado (International)

Adrienne Jordan (Playing Rights)

Alyssa Kleiner (Playing Rights)

Theresa Nielsen (Playing Rights, International)

Morgan Proffitt (Playing Rights)

Quinn (International)

Megan Rapinoe (U.S. Allocated)

Taylor Smith

Jasmyne Spencer

Jodie Taylor (Playing Rights)

Rumi Utsugi (Playing Rights)

Abby Wambach (Playing Rights)

Danielle Weatherholt

Rosie White (International)

Lydia Williams (Playing Rights)

Beverly Yanez (Playing Rights)

Sky Blue FC

Protected Players

Imani Dorsey

Nahomi Kawasumi (International)

Amanda McGlynn

Paige Monaghan

Ifeoma Onumonu

Mallory Pugh (U.S. Allocated)

Margaret Purce

Kailen Sheridan (CAN Allocated)

Evelyne Viens (International)

Sarah Woldmoe

McCall Zerboni

Unprotected Players

Nicole Baxter

Melanie Booth (Playing Rights)

Jennifer Cudjoe (International)

Julie Doyle (Playing Rights)

Caprice Dydasco

Elizabeth Eddy

Sabrina Flores

Mandy Freeman

Christina Gibbons (Playing Rights)

Didi Haracic

Megan Hinz

Jennifer Hoy (Playing Rights)

Estelle Johnson

Gina Lewandowski

Carli Lloyd (U.S. Allocated)

Jill Loyden (Playing Rights)

Manya Makoski (Playing Rights)

Dominique Richardson

Kaleigh Riehl

Erica Skroski

Chantelle Swaby (College Protected)

Madison Tiernan (Playing Rights)

Rebecca Tweed (Playing Rights)

Kenie Wright

Utah Royals FC

Protected Players

Elizabeth Ball

Kate Bowen

Rachel Corsie

Kate Del Fava

Tziarra King

Lo’eau Labonta

Kelley O’Hara (U.S. Allocated)

Amy Shilling

Abigail Smith

Michele Vasconcelos

Gabrielle Vincent

Unprotected Players

Nicole Barnhart

Veronica Boquete (International)

Kate Deines (Playing Rights)

Cyera Hintzen (College Protected)

Lauren Holiday (Playing Rights)

Gunnhildur Jonsdottir

Samantha Johnson (Playing Rights)

Amanda Laddish (Playing Rights)

Taylor Leach

Taylor Lytle

Michelle Maemone

Diana Matheson (CAN Allocated)

Sydney Miramontez (Playing Rights)

Madeline Nolf

Christen Press (U.S. Allocated, Playing Rights)

Brittany Ratcliffe

Desiree Scott (CAN Allocated)

Arielle Ship

Raisa Strom-Okimoto

Erika Tymrak (Playing Rights)

Mallory Weber

Washington Spirit

Protected Players

Dorian Bailey

Aubrey Bledsoe

Jordan DiBiasi

Bayley Feist

Ashley Hatch

Tori Huster

Tegan McGrady

Paige Nielsen

Ashley Sanchez

Sam Staab

Andi Sullivan

Unprotected Players