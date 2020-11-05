NFL stats: Up till week 9, the receiving leaders have been neck to neck. Here’s a look at who are the leading wide receivers in the NFL –

Receiving Yards Leaders through Week 8! pic.twitter.com/7n03GeKt5D — NFL (@NFL) November 5, 2020

1. DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins is currently leading the NFL with 704 receiving yards through week 8. He is on pace for more than 1400 receiving yards. He has 57 receptions and is averaging a stunning 100.6 yards per game until now. Hopkins is also tied for the second-most touchdown receptions since 2014.

2. Stefon Diggs

Diggs is right behind with 695 receiving yards. Diggs has seemed to form a special connection with Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen, especially on play-action passes. He also has 16 receptions of play-action passes, ranked 3rd in the NFL.

3. Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson has 688 receiving yards. When playing in single coverage, Anderson currently has the most receptions (22) and the second-most receiving yards. Additionally, he specializes in making contested catches deep down the field.

4. D.K Metcalf

D.K Metcalf has been getting a lot of attention this season. He is the biggest deep threat in the NFL.

Most 15+ yard RECs vs. single coverage: 🔹 D.K. Metcalf – 12

🔹 Allen Robinson – 11

🔹 Calvin Ridley – 10

🔹 Stefon Diggs – 10 pic.twitter.com/TCGWqwjqUV — PFF (@PFF) November 5, 2020

Metcalf also has the most receiving yards when playing in single coverage as well. He also had 7 receiving touchdowns, tied for first in the NFL. In summary, Metcalf is earning a name for himself in the NFL and is being titled as the next “Megatron” following behind receiver Calvin Johnson.

In conclusion, it has only been 8 weeks of the NFL, but these wide receivers are definitely looking to be a threat ahead. They could be the NFL stats leaders till the end of the season.

