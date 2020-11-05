Ryen Russillo says NBA superstars such as LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard don’t want to play too many games due to ‘load management’.

The phrase ‘load management’ has become very popular these past few seasons. The phrase was popularized by Kawhi Leonard when he was on the Toronto Raptors in the 2018-19 season.

Load management in essence, is a player not hitting the floor for a regular season game, to rest up their body. This is done for a multitude of reasons.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James won’t play first month of next season’: Danny Green on why Lakers star will sit out start of new season

It could be because the game is not nationally televised, or due to the opposing team not being a strong one. The main agenda behind load management is to keep star players on contending teams healthy for when the Playoffs come around.

Ryen Russilo slams the league for becoming LeBron James’ voice

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule for this upcoming NBA season has been up in the air. The NBA wants to start the season this December 22nd, to help save the league around a billion dollars in potential losses.

LeBron James and other superstars around the league have stated they will not be present for the start of the 2020-21 season, if it does commence late December.

ESPN story with @ZachLowe_NBA: Adam Silver to GM’s on talks for a December start to 2020-21 season: “Time is running out.” NBA-NBPA discussions, details on a play-in tournament and scramble to reach deal on pre-Christmas tip to spare $500M-plus in losses. https://t.co/pxBE9vbpdN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 3, 2020

Ryen Russillo, on the Bill Simmons podcast, took shots at these players refusing to suit up. He said, “Most recent NBA culture is a culture of not wanting to play many games. Regular season deemphasized, load management.”

He then urged other players to speak up, saying, “I would like to hear from more players because the league has become LeBron’s voice. There are 100s of players who haven’t played in 7 months.”

Should the players suit up on December 22nd?

This varies from player to player. Like Russillo said, players, even superstars such as Steph Curry haven’t played since March. Those players should have no problem with a late December start.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James spends $1 million/year on just body and mind recovery’: How Lakers star remains injury free at 35

However, players such as LeBron James, AD, Jimmy Butler, etc. who have played till mid October, perhaps need more time to rest up their bodies.

One thing Russillo did get right is that players who feel differently from LeBron need to voice their own opinions.