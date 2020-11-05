The MLB offseason of 2020-21 is still fairly young, which means pretty much all the action has yet to transpire. That said, rumors regarding free-agent player and team pairings and potential trades are circulating, and we’re here to get you up to speed on all the latest scuttle.

We also have a rundown of all of the key dates in this year’s offseason and our ranking of the top 60 free agents on the market. Now here’s what’s buzzing for Thursday.

Lindor trade appears likely

Last month, we identified the teams who appeared best positioned to trade for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor this winter. Normally, we’d couch a comment like that by adding “if Cleveland trades him,” but that seems unnecessary in this event.

Indeed, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale confirmed that on Thursday, noting that several teams have been informed that Cleveland intends to trade Lindor by Opening Day 2021. Lindor is expected to make close to (if not over) $20 million in his final year of arbitration. Cleveland would rather get a package in return than allow him to walk for a draft pick next winter.

Don’t be surprised if Cleveland weighs trading starter Carlos Carrasco, either. He’s owed $27 million over the next two seasons, including a $3 million buyout for the 2023 season.

Mets sign numerous veterans

The Mets have taken an aggressive stance to open this offseason, signing a number of big-league veterans to minor-league deals with invites to spring training. The most notable of those players are outfielder Mallex Smith, reliever Arodys Vizcaino, and infielder Jose Peraza.

Smith appeared in just 14 games in 2020, all with the Mariners. He hit .133/.170/.178 (-1 OPS+). In the past, he’s succeeded thanks in large part to his well-above-average speed.

Vizcaino has appeared in only four games dating back to the 2019 season. When he has been healthy, he’s been an effective reliever, compiling a 138 ERA+ and a 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 194 innings.

Peraza, for his part, hit .225/.275/.342 (65 OPS+) in 34 games with the Red Sox. The Mets are his third team in three seasons.