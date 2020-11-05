MIL Vs LIL Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: A third successive win all but sees AC Milan nail down their spot as group leaders.

One of the most progressive sides in the footballing fraternity this year, AC Milan are torching their way to wins at the moment. The club is not only topping the Serie A but also finds itself holding the reigns of its group in the Europa League.

Winning both of their opening clashes in emphatic fashion, AC Milan prolonged their unbeaten spree to the marquee competition as well. The side has left us besotted with the comprehensive manner it has thumped its opponents in the tournament, results which have alluded towards the side’s sensational uptick in form in 2020.

Assiduously looking to nail down top spot in Group H in their favour, AC Milan will take to the middle today with aspirations of registering their win on the spin. Up against second placed Lille, a win for the Italians would all but assert them of the spot they so yearn.

MIL Vs LIL Fantasy Probable Winner

Held to a 2-2 draw by Celtic the last time around, Lille saw their defensive issues hold them back on the day. And this stuttering backline will bog them down today as well with AC Milan making it three wins on the spin.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

AC Milan will see Mateo and Gabbia sit out the day’s encounter in lieu of their injuries.

AC Milan

Donnarumma, Dalot, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kessie, Tonali, Saelemaekers, Diaz, Rebic,

Ibrahimovic

Lille

Maignan, Celik, Soumaoro, Botman, Bradaric, Ikone, Soumare, Andre, Bamba, David, Yazici

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: AC Milan Vs Lille Group H

Date And Time: 6th November, Friday- 1:30am IST

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Telecast: Sony Ten 1/HD

AC Milan

Lille

Bygone Encounter

AC Milan Vs Sparta Prague: 3-0

Lille Vs Celtic: 2-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Although they missed out on a win the last time around, Lille were glad they were able to escape with a point at the end of the encounter. With Celtic bearing down on their goal, the side needed Mike Maignan to propel the defensive setup and parry away an onslaught in the tailend of the fixture.

Defenders

Its not only the attacking side of the game which has been responsible for AC Milan’s consummate success in the tournament. The defence has played an equally crucial role in giving the side the aura of an unbeatable side, a backline which has just let in the solitary goal in two encounters.

Diogo Dalot not only helped himself to a cleansheet the last time around but ended up making his presence felt in the side’s attacking plays as well to pull off the one goal and one assist. Joining up are the indomitable Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer owing to their ability to send attacking plays packing.

Midfielders

For Brahim Diaz, the Europa League has been more than just a stepping stone to break into AC Milan’s playing 11. The midfielder has made massive headway in the side’s setup with his two goals in the tournament, performances which make him a must have pick for us.

Joining up with him is Rade Krunic who has the one goal as well to his name. Lille on the other hand will see us opt for a triad from the club, one which has been responsible for the club thumping six goals in two encounter.

We begin with the side’s top scorer, Yusuf Yazici, a player who has ended up with three scorching hits. Jonathan Ikone has slotted in extremely nicely next to him with the two goals of his own with Boubacar Soumare who has the one assist completing the set of picks from the side.

Strikers

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to emulate his form from the Serie A here as well but he’s managed to help himself to an assist to come him the first pick from the home side. The now fully fit Ante Rebic has the go ahead to partake in proceedings for the club to see us snag him as well from AC Milan.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Zlatan’s assist will see him be our captain for the outing while Diaz is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Maignan, Dalot, Kjaer, Calabria, Diaz, Krunic, Soumare, Ikone, Yazici, Zlatan, Rebic

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.