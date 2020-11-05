Bradley Beal is one of those stars whose ascent is on the horizon these days. He’s been heavily featured in trade talks by several teams, including Dallas Mavericks.

Every player playing in a small market and performing at All Star levels receives some sort of trade attention. Last year, Beal was the second-best scorer in the regular season. He put together averages of 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game, carrying the Wizards offense.

It is not a matter of surprise that several Western Conference teams have been in play for Beal. The likes of the Los Angeles Lakers were also featured in trade talks in the recent past. Those rumors were fueled by Beal acquiring a house in downtown Los Angeles.

Dallas Mavericks involved heavily in trade talks to acquire Bradley Beal

Appearing on JJ Redick’s ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast, Beal spoke about how front offices have been hot on his trail. Beal has repeatedly stated his intention to keep playing for Washington and attempting to land a championship for the town.

“Teams are trying. A lot of them are calling, a lot of them are inquiring and putting packages together and trying to see if they can get me. That’s not a secret. They’ve been doing that for the last couple years.”

According to Mark Fisher of Sports Illustrated: “Bradley Beal is a name often discussed by Dallas Mavericks watchers as a perfect target for owner Mark Cuban’s ‘Nuclear Winter’ plan of talent acquisition.”

Given Beal’s stupendous 2019-20 campaign, he’d arguably be a bigger contributor than Porzingis if he moves to Dallas. The Mavericks are in a position to contend for the entirety of the next decade. But they wish to make a title run with Doncic still on his rookie contract.

Once Doncic moves into his first deal, likely to be a supermax, the Mavs will have little wiggle room to surround him with elite role players. Mark Cuban is attempting to do the smart thing in landing a championship as soon as he can.

The Mavericks have put everyone except Porzingis and Doncic on the table in order to initiate a trade to recruit enough support for the duo. Chances are that their ‘Nuclear Winter’ plans will come off successfully.