LUD Vs TOT Fantasy Team Prediction : Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Tottenham look to overhaul their shocking defeat to Antwerp when they take on last placed Ludogorets.

On a 10 match unbeaten spree when they took on Ludogorets in the Europa League, not even the biggest naysayers of the club would have envisaged the side’s remarkable run of results being brought to a thudding halt by Royal Antwerp. Up against a side they were widely envisioned to wipe the floor with, Tottenham were defeated 1-0 on the day to be dished out their first defeat in the tournament.

While they did manage to turnaround that result with a 2-1 triumph against Brighton earlier in the week, the result was far from a convincing result. The team were put to the sword by Brighton who deserved to walk away from the contest with atleast a draw before being eventually outdone by a Bale header.

Making a foray into today’s upcoming outing in the wake of an anguish filled week, for Tottenham the ramifications from this affair are colossal. This fixture against bottom placed Ludogorets is an opponent for the club to overhaul their lacklustre performances and once again lay claim on top spot in Group J.

Probable Winner

Yet to win in the group, Ludogorets are going to be left without a win once again today. Tottenham will walk all over them, a contest which will see Tottenham dominate proceedings from minute one to 90.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Hugino and Wanderson have failed to recover in time from their ongoing injury problems.

Tottenham will be without the injured Erik and Serge for this one while Sergio has taken ill.

Ludogorets Razgrad

Iliev, Cicinho, Moti, Verdon, Nedyalkov, Andrianantenaina, Badjia, Santana, Tekpetey, Manu, Yankov

Tottenham

Hart, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Lo Celso, Winks, Alli, Bale, Vinicius, Lucas

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: Ludogorets Vs Tottenham Group J

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday- 11:25pm IST

Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Bygone Encounter

LASK Linz Vs Ludogorets: 4-3

Antwerp Vs Tottenham: 1-0

LUD Vs TOT Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Plamen Iliev did everything at his disposal to pull off a draw for Ludogorets the last time around. He banished almost everything sent down his way, a gritty performance which sees him find a place in our side as the shot stopper.

Defenders

While Tottenham ended up conceding the last time around, the side does have the one cleansheet in the tournament. Out of these two sides, they are not only clearly the better equipped but more coherent and articulate backline as well.

If any club will emerge with a shut down in its favour today, its them to see us opt for Ben Davies, Davidson Sanchez and Matt Doherty from the club.

Midfielders

With Tottenham shuffling with their playing 11 in the Europa League, both Harry Winks and Giovanni Lo Celso have gotten chances to prove their mettle. And the two have made the full use of the opportunities accorded to them with astounding showings to see both be nailed down in our team.

The home side on the other hand see us immerse in the services of Alex Santana who has pulled off the two assists with Stephane Badji being his accomplice for the encounter.

Strikers

Gareth Bale is clearly no longer the player who made his name at Tottenham but he did manage to prove his worth with the club’s winner against Brighton. Carlos Vinicius was the only shining light for the club in their defeat the last time around to see him comprise the duo from the club.

The home side’s leading scorer in the competition with the three goals and one assist, Elvis Manu makes for a must have pick for the skirmish.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Carlos’ two assists will make him our captain for the day while Manu is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Iliev, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Celso, Badji, Alex, Carlos, Manu, Bale

