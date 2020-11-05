LEI Vs BRG Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Either side look to safeguard their unblemished 100% winning record.

When Leicester City and Braga take on each other in this Group G Europa League outing today, we are going to be in for an intoxicating brew. This contest has all the makings of a ripper of an affair not only owing to the winner of this fixture earning top spot in the group between given how levelly balanced these two teams are.

Both the sides have not only won their opening couple of encounters in the exhibition tournament but have endured campaigns which are spitting images of each other’s stay. Both the teams have not only hit five goals and conceded the one but have also scripted akin results with either side registering a 3-0 and 2-1 triumph.

These set of events are set to see us be immersed in an absolute thriller when these two sides go at loggerheads. The barest of margins will come into play with this clash set to run down into the culminating stages before either side is able to pull the topsy-turvy into its lap.

LEI Vs BRG Fantasy Probable Winner

What will just about see Leicester City squirm their way to the three points is their repertoire of attacking names, a resource pool which will see the side pull off its third win on the spin.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Leicester City are fraught with injuries with Ricardo, Caglar, Wilfred and Daniel all out injured.

Rui pertains his absence to an injury for this one.

Leicester City

Schmeichel, Justin, Fofana, Morgan, Fuchs, Choudhury, Mendy, Under, Perez, Albrighton, Iheanacho

Braga

Matheus, Esgaio, Viana, Silva, Carmo, Moura, Castro, Fransergio, Gaitan, Horta, Paulinho

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: Leicester City Vs Braga Group G

Date And Time: 6th November, Friday- 1:30am IST

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Leicester City

Iheanacho: 1 Goal, 2 Assists

Braga

Paulinho: 2 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

AEK Athens Vs Leicester City: 1-2

Zorya Vs Braga: 1-2

Fantasy Picks

Goal-Keeper

Kasper Schmeichel from Leicester City will be ingrained in our side as the goal-keeper for the day’s showdown. The shot stopper has let in just the one goal till now, a period which has also seen him pull off the one cleansheet for his team.

Defenders

Joining him up is Wesley Fofana, a player who is fast growing in stature for Leicester City owing to his ability to not only clobber attacking plays but guard strikers as well. Braga on the other hand see us opt for the attackingly inclined names with our discourse alluding us towards Ricardo Esgaio who has the two assists and one assist man Raul Silva.

Midfielders

Finally getting the go ahead after a long period away from the game due to an injury, Leicester City’s James Maddison is being asked to earn his way back into the setup with promising displays in the Europa League. He provided a glimpse of what he can do with a goal the last time around to see him be the first pick from the side.

Youri Tielemans scored for the side against Leeds United to see him complete the duo from the side while Braga see us make Nicolas Gaitan the first pick from the side. Its owing to the one goal he ahs to his name with the imperious Fransergio joining up with him.

Strikers

Scoring the one and creating two goals in his side’s 4-1 demolition of Leeds United, Jamie Vardy was always going to be an instant pick for us for the day’s clash. Cengiz Under has been in gripping touch in the tournament to see him form the duo from the club while Braga’s top scorer with two goals in his kitty, Joao Fernandes-Paulinho represents us from the club.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Vardy’s one goal sees him captain our side while Joao is our vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Kasper, Silva, Esgaio, Fofana, Fransergio, Maddison, Gaitan, Youri, Under, Vardy, Joao

