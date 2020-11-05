Superstar athletes such as LeBron James and Russell Wilson spend more than a million dollars to help keep themselves in shape.

Sports such as basketball and American football are some of the most taxing on an athlete’s body. There is a reason as to why there are only around 400 players concurrently in the NBA at any one time.

Many people around the world possess the skills to make it to the NBA, but their body just cannot keep up with them. This is why any athlete who is considered a superstar, is probably considered that due to his longevity.

There is no athlete in the world at this moment who has sustained a longer prime, than LeBron James.

LeBron James and his camp reveal how much he spends yearly on his body.

The NBA requires a very fast paced style of play, which usually results in all sorts of injuries to players during a season. Everything ranging from ACL tears, to intense back spasms.

The fact that LeBron James has never suffered anything close to a career ending injury, just goes to show how meticulous he is when it comes to body recovery.

Back in 2018, Maverick Carter revealed how much James spends to help his body be in shape. Carter said, “James spends $1.5 million per year on his body.”

Mav Carter says LeBron James spends ~$1,500,000 per year on his body. He uses cryotherapy, hyperbaric chambers, NormaTec leg boots, etc. He also has personal chefs, trainers, etc. He has a strict routine and diet. He invested in his body, so he can still dominate at 33 years old. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) March 24, 2018

He confirmed the 4x MVP uses all sorts of devices such as hyperbaric chambers and NormaTec leg boots to help his body recover.

Athletes in other sports are also following suit

LeBron James is just as influential off the court, as he is on the court. The NFL, which is perhaps a much more physical sports league than the NBA, requires athletes to invest even more into their bodies.

Seattle superstar Russell Wilson is currently going through a historic NFL season, breaking all sorts of QB records. When asked about his training regimen, Russ said he too invests in hyperbaric chambers and cryotherapy.

Safe to say that LeBron investing his wealth back into his body, has rubbed off on other superstar across leagues.