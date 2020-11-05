Reports have come that the new Rockets GM went against James Harden and his wishes for the HC selection

The Rockets have had a happening offseason, and the trade season and free agency still aren’t here. They parted ways with their Head Coach Mike D’Antoni and then said goodbye to their GM Daryl Morey. Daryl Morey was replaced by Rafael Stone. As for D’Antoni’s replacement, the Rockets brought in former Mavs assistant Stephen Silas.

With all the uncertainty around the Rockets camp, the only sure thing is that they want James Harden to stay in Houston. The Rockets ownership knows the value of James Harden and have done whatever was needed in the past so that the Rockets can contend for a title. This year should be no different.

‘James Harden could ask for a trade because of Stephen Silas appointment’

When you have a clear direction as to who is going to lead your franchise, you do everything to keep them happy. Unfortunately, the newly appointed GM doesn’t seem to see it that way. There are reports that Harden wanted Tyronn Lue or former Rockets player development coach John Lucas II as the new Rockets head coach. But Stone picked Stephen Silas.

James Harden wanted Rockets to hire Ty Lue or John Lucas II as new coach, per reporthttps://t.co/or8qRsm3OT — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) November 3, 2020

The implications of this decision are yet to be seen. With Daryl Morey away from the Rockets, the chances of Harden requesting a trade away are higher than ever.

If things in the Rockets camp do not go Harden’s way, things don’t look so good for the Rockets. They blew a major chunk of their future in an attempt to get Brodie to Houston. If Harden wants out, that’s bad news.

The next few moves Stone makes in trade and free agency must have Harden’s nod to them. The atmosphere in their camp may get tense otherwise.