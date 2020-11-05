“It’s not the same image like I have of Michael Schumacher”- Charles Leclerc on Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher comparison.

Lewis Hamilton is just a race away from equalling the numerical legacy of Michael Schumacher and the comparisons between both of them are once again flaring up ever since he won the Eifel Grand Prix.

Many of the current drivers in the paddock are admirers of Schumacher, as they grew up watching them and Charles Leclerc driving for the same team for which Schumacher once achieved everything has his own remarks.

“I don’t like to compare different eras. You didn’t drive against the same people, the cars are very different,” Leclerc told German publication SportBild.

“They are two fantastic sportsmen who were incredibly successful in F1 and deserve a lot of respect. When I see Lewis on the track, it’s not the same image like I have of Michael Schumacher, although just like Michael, he will be a legend when he leaves F1 one day.

“When I was little, I always watched Michael Schumacher on television. That’s why I perceive him somewhat differently. I respect Lewis very much. But he is also one of my competitors.”

Will Hamilton overtake Schumacher’s championship titles?

Lewis Hamilton maybe not at the peak of his career anymore but he is still dominant with his Mercedes in the paddock. However, Hamilton still has not extended his contract with Mercedes, even though his current agreement will run out at the end of this season.

Thus, it is still a question whether he will be driving for Mercedes next season or not, but eight championship titles are still something which has never been achieved before and would be an incredible record.

And it would be impressive if someone from the current generation will be able to pull this again, as Max Verstappen and Leclerc are tipped to have an era of their own.