Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya partnership: The defending champions have posted a mammoth total against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

During the first qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya stitched a game-changing 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket to propel their team to 200/5 in 20 overs.

After Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited Mumbai in to bat, the defending champions got off to a quickfire start despite losing captain Rohit Sharma (0) in the second over.

It was an awe-inspiring 62-run partnership for the second wicket between wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock (40) and batsman Suryakumar Yadav (51) which laid an apt foundation for the remaining batsmen to capitalize on.

However, Indians started to lose wickets at regular intervals only to see their innings going nowhere. Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 17th over, Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s presence changed the course of their innings as Kishan also started to find boundaries at regular intervals.

Kishan, who ended up scoring 55* (30) with the help of four fours and three sixes, top-scored for his team in arguably the most crucial situation of the tournament.

Pandya, on the other hand, scored a whirlwind 37* (14) with the help of five sixes as himself and Kishan amassed 60 runs in just 23 balls. With bowling figures of 4-0-29-3, Delhi spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of their bowlers.

15 fours & 12 sixes in that innings spread across the batting unit… serious hitting ability on show! #MIvDC #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 5, 2020

What a finish by @mipaltan great innings by #ishankisan and some serious hitting by @hardikpandya7 @DelhiCapitals need to bat really well to chase this against quality bowling attack.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2020

Proved why you need him as a finisher for India. Whenever he starts to bowl he can be the USP that India needs. @hardikpandya7 superb for @mipaltan and this is a huge score. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) November 5, 2020

The best death-over batting team has decisively won the battle against the best death-over bowling team. DC will have to bat out of their skin to chase this down #MIvDC — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) November 5, 2020

92 runs conceded by Rabada + Nortje – most by the two combined in a match this IPL.#IPL2020 #MIvDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 5, 2020

Pull out the superlatives. And find more. That is some assault! 78 from the last 5!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 5, 2020

That was just awesome hitting from Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan. Ishan is a special player. There is a maturity to his game that is noticeable this season. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) November 5, 2020

