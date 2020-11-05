Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya partnership: The defending champions have posted a mammoth total against Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

During the first qualifier of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya stitched a game-changing 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket to propel their team to 200/5 in 20 overs.

After Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and invited Mumbai in to bat, the defending champions got off to a quickfire start despite losing captain Rohit Sharma (0) in the second over.

It was an awe-inspiring 62-run partnership for the second wicket between wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock (40) and batsman Suryakumar Yadav (51) which laid an apt foundation for the remaining batsmen to capitalize on.

However, Indians started to lose wickets at regular intervals only to see their innings going nowhere. Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 17th over, Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s presence changed the course of their innings as Kishan also started to find boundaries at regular intervals.

Kishan, who ended up scoring 55* (30) with the help of four fours and three sixes, top-scored for his team in arguably the most crucial situation of the tournament.

Pandya, on the other hand, scored a whirlwind 37* (14) with the help of five sixes as himself and Kishan amassed 60 runs in just 23 balls. With bowling figures of 4-0-29-3, Delhi spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of their bowlers.

Ishan Kishan-Hardik Pandya partnership

For more cricket-related news, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here