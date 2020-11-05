Who’s Playing

Green Bay @ San Francisco

Current Records: Green Bay 5-2; San Francisco 4-4

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers lost both of their matches to the San Francisco 49ers last season on scores of 8-37 and 20-37, so they’re hoping to turn the tables this season. They will face off against one another at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at Levi’s Stadium. Green Bay won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

The Packers suffered a bitter defeat this past Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the “L” against Minnesota 28-22. Green Bay was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 85 yards in penalties. The losing side was boosted by WR Davante Adams, who snatched three receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, San Francisco came up short against the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, falling 37-27. The 49ers were down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Nick Mullens, who passed for two TDs and 238 yards on 25 attempts, and WR Brandon Aiyuk, who caught eight passes for one TD and 91 yards.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Green Bay has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.29 points per game. We’ll see if the 49ers can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $141.00

Odds

The Packers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Packers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco and Green Bay both have two wins in their last four games.