Former NWA Women’s Champion added to AEW Full Gear PPV. Tony Khan announced the news earlier in the night after hinting at negotiations.

For many fans who are tired of being at the mercy of WWE for well produced wrestling stories and matches, the AEW has come as a savior. However, even the most hardcore anti-WWE fan will find it hard to defend AEW’s abysmal booking of their women’s division.

It is here, that Tony Khan has been rescued by the NWA who have allowed Thunder Rosa to make an appearance on their shows whenever required. The former NWA Champion, an amazing worker, has done her bit to provide legitimacy to the division before she shockingly dropped the title to Serena Deeb on October 27, 2020 at UWN Primetime Live. Another former NWA Women’s Champion will now join her in the promotion.

Former NWA Women’s Champion added to AEW Full Gear PPV

Tony Khan had earlier announced the decision to move the match between Orange Cassidy & Dark Order’s John Silver from The Buy In to the main card of Full Gear. This opened a slot for a match, which has now been filled with Serena Deeb vs Allysin Kay for the NWA Women’s Championship.

Before tonight’s huge Live #AEWDynamite on TNT, I’ve just secured a big new match for Saturday at The Buy-In available to all! After her NWA World Women’s Title win last week + 1st defense on Dynamite, @SerenaDeeb will defend her title against former champion @Sienna Allysin Kay! pic.twitter.com/bkFSeq0IaU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 4, 2020

While Deeb is an AEW talent, Kay recently announced her free agency, after working with the NWA for a year and a half.

This match however, invoked a hilarious tweet from Thunder Rosa who joked about Kay commenting on Deeb’s first defense for the NWA title being against a fellow non NWA roster member.

Oh🤔🤔🤔🤔 This tweet didn’t age well… https://t.co/gsdKFTa50A pic.twitter.com/GjmbuxOyX8 — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 5, 2020

While this isn’t a confirmation that Kay has or will sign with the promotion, but it could lead to something and that is more than nothing for AEW fans desperate for good women’s wrestling on the show.

Updated AEW Full Gear PPV Card

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Eddie Kingson in an “I Quit” match for the World championship

The Young Bucks vs. FTR (c) for the Tag titles; if they Bucks lose, they’ll never challenge for the belts again

Cody (c) vs. Darby Allin for the TNT championship

Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega to determine the #1 contender for the World title

Chris Jericho vs. MJF; if MJF wins he joins Inner Circle

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Nyla Rose for the Women’s championship

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in “The Elite Deletion”

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

Allysin Kay vs. Serena Deeb (c) for the NWA Women’s title (pre-show)

