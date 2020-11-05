DOTA 2 DIRETIDE: When will the Dota 2 Diretide 2020 event end? Diretide is an exciting event, reintroduced by Valve to pump its Dota 2 numbers, which have been declining. Read more to find out how long you will be able to play Diretide and all the rewards you can get.

Since 2013, Dota 2 has not had a Halloween event. Most game developers gift fans with skins & costumes during the holiday season. This adds to the overall experience of players and gamers enjoy being showered with skins & cosmetics. Valve, this time around, has given the players what they want.

After many years, Valve re-introduced a more polished version of Diretide on Oct. 29. This move was warmly greeted by players as they rushed into the in-game event to secure candies.

Thanks to the Diretide 2020 event, Dota 2 witnessed a spike in the number of average players for the first time in over 6 months.

When will Dota 2 Diretide 2020 event end?

Most Halloween events round up by the end of Novemeber, but Valve will give players plenty of time to collect Diretide point this year. This year, Dota 2 Diretide 2020 event will be running till December 22. This means that the developers team may plan to cancel Frostivus, Dota 2’s Christmas event.

In Diretide, all the costumes and skins are based on a Halloween theme and some of the heroes look magnificent. You can collect Diretide points even after regular games. 100 points grants players one of Roshan’s rewards and there are over 75 prizes waiting to be claimed.

