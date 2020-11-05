Trevon Diggs knows a little something about pressure, but not to this degree. It’s one thing to be a star defensive back for the Alabama Crimson Tide, which is far from easy, but multiply that exponentially when factoring in what’s expected at the NFL level, the fact he plays for the league’s most scrutinized team in the Dallas Cowboys, and in how the 2020 season has become a full-on train wreck in North Texas. Despite the challenges, his rookie growing pains and the overall pressure, Diggs has continued to do just that: dig.

With a vehement goal of improving on a weekly basis to prove he was worth a premium pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Diggs is doing just that, prepping for the Pittsburgh Steelers on the heels of a breakout game that saw him land not one, but his first two career interceptions in his all-out attempt to save the day for the Cowboys.

“Everything is starting to come together the more repetitions that I’m getting,” he told media on Wednesday. “I’m getting familiar with the rosters and things like that and the game speed. I’m getting better every game and trying to improve every game and learn from my mistakes, and try not to make the same mistakes and just keep fighting.”

His first interception ended a threatening drive by Carson Wentz in the second quarter to keep the Dallas deficit at only one point, and in stylish fashion.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, their carcass of an offense couldn’t score off the takeaway, but Diggs wasn’t done there.

His second interception was delivered in fairly quick succession atop the third quarter, and with an increased level of difficulty as he beat wideout John Hightower on a go route and caught a tear drop over his right shoulder with the receiver draped over him. If not for the jerseys, you’d be hard-pressed to figure out which one is the wideout here, and which is the defensive back.

These are the plays the Cowboys expect from Diggs and, by all accounts, he’s just getting started.

“I want interceptions,” Diggs said ahead of the season.

Two down, more to go, and he now leads the Cowboys in that category this season.

A former first-team All-SEC talent, Diggs became a second-round pick in 2020 that had a chance to be taken higher on the boar, if not for a fortuitous batch of circumstances that saw CeeDee Lamb still available when the clock started on the 17th overall pick. The Cowboys had a first-round grade on Diggs, and it would’ve come down to either him or defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, with a lean toward the latter. When they bypassed on both to grab Lamb — an exceedingly wise decision — their gambit paid off with Diggs still being available in the second round by virtue of a historically deep wide receiver class that helped stall the run on defensive backs.

It’s been a mixed bag in his inaugural NFL season, tasked with replacing a shutdown corner in Byron Jones — whom the Cowboys opted to not retain in free agency (although they could’ve) — and operating with a highly questionable safety unit behind him. The latter combines with an inconsistent pass rush to create a cauldron of pressure on Diggs to be everything, instead of simply what he was drafted to be. And, to that end, he’s been caught looking into the backfield several times to decide if he’ll provide aid, but that usually ends badly — with a go route that leaves him in chase mode.

“You just got to have short memory,” he said of his errors. “You just got to go out there and know you’re going to be out here competing. Everyone is a professional, so you just got to compete and win your one on ones and just focus. You’re going to get a pass caught on you, and maybe you don’t get a pass caught on you but, regardless, you got to keep fighting and [remember] there’s a lot of football left, and you just got to think about the next play.

“The next play.”

On his second career interception, his biggest takeaway can easily be to remind himself that the key to being a No. 1 corner is to do your job, and that’s to glue himself to the receiver and let be what it may.

“I like to watch the mistakes and I like to watch the things that I do wrong,” Diggs said when asked if he focuses on his interceptions in film. “Make a play on the ball — catching an interception is great but they’re things that I need to work on to get better. I’m looking forward to get better everyday. When I go out to practice I want to work on something.

“It’s good and all, and I caught an interception but I’m looking for things to get better.”

Diggs has had one of the toughest slates to contend with as a rookie cornerback, having already faced Robert Woods, Julio Jones, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, Odell Beckham, Jr., Darius Slayton, DeAndre Hopkins and Terry McLaurin. That’s a brutal gauntlet of introduction for the 23-year-old, but his effort has never waned, nor has his ability to forget the last play. Those attributes combine with his proven talent as a ball hawk at the collegiate level, and the fact he trains with brother Stefon in the offseason, to establish a very high ceiling for Diggs.

He tapped it in Week 8, and is hoping to keep climbing until he bursts through it and wakes up one day in the clouds.