The Arizona Cardinals just beat one of the NFL’s best teams, the Seattle Seahawks, and the leading MVP candidate, Russell Wilson. And yet in Week 9, Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury seem destined for a loss.

The Cardinals will face the Miami Dolphins, a team which (unlike the Seahawks) has an outstanding defense. Coach Brian Flores and his defense have allowed the NFL’s fewest points per game (18.6). While Kingsbury gets endless love for his offense, Flores’ defense is not getting enough love for that league-leading defense.

Even though the Dolphins have turned over the quarterback gig to Tua Tagovailoa and even though the rookie was quite underwhelming in Week 8 (54.5 completion percentage, 93 yards, one touchdown, one fumble), he should manage the game well enough for his defense to lead Miami to victory.