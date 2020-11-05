BEN Vs RNG Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Two sides vying for top spot take to the middle with one team’s unbeaten record at stake.

Benfica and Rangers were widely touted to dictate proceedings and control play in Group D of the Europa League and either side has done exactly that. With two wins out of two, both the teams hold a 100% record in the Europa League, one which either side will be eager to keep intact at the end of today’s proceedings.

Up against each other, this contest for first place is set to take the group by aplomb. Today’s fixture has all the ingredients necessary to make this an intoxicating brew, an encounter which will see two clubs set the stage alight with the winner hammering its place atop of the points tally.

While Benfica are struggling to maintain speed and snap at Sporting’s heels in the Primeira Liga, the side has done extremely well for itself in the marquee Europa League. The team has blown sides apart, hitting seven in its opening couple of encounters to occupy the coveted top spot at the moment.

Breathing down their neck with two wins from two are Rangers. This contest is a direct battle between Benfica’s relentless attack and Rangers’ ruthless defence, a clash which we envision curtailing in either side walking away with the one point apiece.

Team News

Todibe, Andre, Mile and Grimaldo have all sustained injuries ahead of the day’s encounter.

Rangers will be without the injured Katic and Jones and George who flouted COVID norms.

Benfica

Vlachodimos, Goncalves, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Tavares, Pizzi, Pires, Taraabt, Everton, Seferovic, Waldschmidt

Rangers

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Arfield, Jack, Kamara, Itten, Morelos, Kent

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: Benfica Vs Rangers Group D

Date And Time: 5th November, Thursday- 11:25pm IST

Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Benfica

Rangers



Bygone Encounter

Benfica Vs St. Liege: 3-0

Rangers Vs Lech: 1-0

BEN Vs RNG Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Although Benfica were hit for two in their season opener, the side hit back with a cleansheet the last time around. Odysseas Vlachodimos was pinch perfect on the day, moving articulately between the sticks to take up pristine positions to occult shots directed his way.

Defenders

Rangers’ scrumptious brand of defending hasn’t been on show in the Europa League only. The side’s has let in a measly three goals in Scotland, a figure which has seen the club take an unprecedented lead in the country’s league.

Keeping cleansheets has been like giving candy to a kid for the club. The side’s defenders have refused to get out of the hair of the opposition, a backline which features a trio from it in our setup.

We begin with the versatile James Tavernier who has the one goal to his name with counterpart Borna Barisic who has the one assist joining up with him while CB Leon Balogun completes the trio from the side.

Midfielders

While breaching this Rangers defence is going to be an extremely steep mountain to traverse, Pizzi is capable of pulling off the task for Benfica. He has three goals to his name, a player who has acted as the focal point of his side’s attack this season.

Everton Soares has provided the most number of assists at two to see him complete the duo from the side. Rangers on the other hand are represented by Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, players whose ball recoveries and ability to quash attacking plays have seen the club keep two cleansheets on the spin.

Strikers

Striker Kemar Roofe, the side’s leading scorer joins up with them while Benfica on the other hand will also see their top scorer with the three goals, Darwin Nunez be inducted in our setup. Pedrinho has been alluring with his ability to layup the ball for his counterparts making him an untenable player.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Roofe’s goal sees him captain our team while Nunez is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Odysseas, Barisic, Tavernier, Balogun, Soares, Pizzi, Arfield, Davis, Nunez, Roofe, Pedrinho

