Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played just one snap on Sunday during their 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he was reportedly injured during the play. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Trubisky is undergoing evaluations on his right shoulder after injuring it on a carry. Garafolo reports that the Bears are concerned there are potentially some “significant structural issues” in his throwing shoulder.

In the first quarter, the former No. 2 overall pick entered the game and rushed to the left for three yards before being tackled by linebacker Alex Anzalone. Trubisky was able to jog off without any issue, but this is apparently an injury that could force him to miss some time.

Trubisky was benched by head coach Matt Nagy in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Nick Foles was able to come in and lead a comeback to keep the Bears undefeated with a 30-26 win. That performance was good enough for Nagy to name Foles the starter moving forward, and the Bears have gone 2-3 with Foles under center.

Recently, it appeared Foles’ job as starter had come into question after the Bears fell to the Los Angeles Rams on “Monday Night Football” by a score of 24-10. Foles completed 28 of 40 passes for 261 yards and two interceptions, and even Chicago’s lone touchdown came via the defense. That certainly won’t be an issue anymore if Trubisky has indeed suffered a serious shoulder injury.

The 5-3 Bears are in second place in the NFC North behind the 5-2 Green Bay Packers. Chicago is scheduled to take on the 5-2 Tennessee Titans this Sunday.