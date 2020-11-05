Barcelona are on the verge of advancing to the Champions League round of 16 after another victory in the group stage as Ronald Koeman’s side edged Dymamo Kiev on Wednesday, 2-1, in Matchday 3. Barca got a goal from Lionel Messi in the first half and a winner from Gerard Pique in the second half before the Ukrainian side made things interesting with a goal 15 minutes from time. Barca held on though and weren’t thoroughly convincing, wasting numerous of their 13 shots on goal.

Messi’s opener came just five minutes in on this penalty kick to set the tone, marking his third straight UCL match with a penalty scored:

Barca looked like they would be fine with just a goal as the visitors struggled to create, but the insurance goal from Gerard Pique, who just returned from suspension, settled things in the 65th minute. The assist came from Ansu Fati:

Viktor Tsyhankov’s goal in the 75th minute resulted in a hectic finish with each team having chances to add to their tally, but neither could as Barca moved to 3-0-0 in the competition.

Sitting with a three-point lead ahead of Juventus, Barca can clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a win in their next UCL match. A draw could also do it, pending other results.

As for Dynamo, they are still in a good spot to advance to the Europa League by finishing in third, while second place might be out of reach now. It will likely all come down to their meeting with Ferencvaros on Matchday 6.