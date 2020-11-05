Thanks in part to injuries, the San Francisco 49ers find themselves in the basement of the NFC West standings midway through the 2020 NFL schedule. The reigning conference champions were bitten hard by the injury bug last Sunday, losing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) for extended periods of time. The Niners will continue their uphill battle for a spot in the NFL playoff picture when they host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

San Francisco (4-4) will pin its hopes on quarterback Nick Mullens when it faces Green Bay (5-2), which is coming off a 28-22 home loss to Minnesota. Green Bay is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Packers odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 50. Before locking in any Packers vs. 49ers picks, make sure you see the latest Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Niners vs. Packers. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Packers vs. Niners:

Packers vs. 49ers spread: Green Bay -5.5

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 50 points

Packers vs. 49ers money line: Green Bay -250, San Francisco +210

GB: Packers are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games following a loss

SF: 49ers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games as underdogs

Why the Packers can cover

With the status of leading rusher Aaron Jones (calf) up in the air, Green Bay will count on Aaron Rodgers to guide them to victory. The two-time NFL MVP completed 27-of-41 pass attempts for 291 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions against Minnesota in Week 8. Rodgers is tied for third in the league with 20 TD tosses this season and has been intercepted only twice, with both picks coming against Tampa Bay in Week 6.

All three of Rodgers’ scoring passes last Sunday were to wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with a game-high seven receptions for 53 yards. The 27-year-old wideout from Fresno State is tied for the league lead with seven touchdown catches after logging five in 12 games last year.

Adams, who has missed a pair of contests this season due to a hamstring injury, has five TD receptions in his last two games.

Why the 49ers can cover

Mullens replaced Garoppolo last Sunday and performed well, giving San Francisco hope for the remainder of the campaign. The 25-year-old out of Southern Miss was 18-of-25 for 238 yards and two TDs in just one quarter of play. Mullens made two starts in place of an injured Garoppolo earlier this year and went 1-1, leading the 49ers to a road victory over the New York Giants on Sept. 27 before losing to Philadelphia at home the following week.

Ross Dwelley replaced Kittle and was targeted four times against Seattle, making one catch for a 16-yard touchdown. The 25-year-old, who has six receptions for 70 yards in three games this season, could be used more often if Jordan Reed isn’t ready to return. Reed, who is eligible to be activated from injured reserve, has hauled in 11 passes for 85 yards and two scores in three contests in 2020 but has been sidelined since Week 3 with a sprained knee.

