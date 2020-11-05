The list of San Francisco 49ers players who will miss Thursday’s tilt against the Green Bay Packers is an alarming one.

Between injuries to key starters and those who have been placed on the COVID-19 list, it’s left the Niners without many of the big names on offense.

And, as ESPN pointed on Thursday morning, if you go back to last year’s Niners team that went all the way to the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, there are A LOT of differences.

Receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Kendrick Bourne and Deebo Samuel are on the COVID-19 list, as is tackle Trent Williams. Running back Tevin Coleman, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are all out. Yikes.

This is a good summary:

As is this, which sums up the other injuries the team has been hit with:

Not good.