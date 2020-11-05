Abbie Parr/Getty Images



The 2020 NFL season has been tough for every team as we continue to attempt to weather the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but no team has had to deal with the amount of overall injury issues the San Francisco 49ers have. That trouble continued on Wednesday, as the 49ers were forced to shut down their facility after wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test popped up just a day before the 49ers are scheduled to take on the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, Bourne will not be the only player who will miss the 49ers’ Week 9 matchup, as three of his teammates were identified as close contacts.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, the 49ers also placed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three starters will miss Thursday night’s matchup against Green Bay. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Samuel was already going to be ruled out for this Week 9 matchup, but the losses of Aiyuk and Williams are certainly huge. Despite this latest development, Garafolo reports that the 49ers and Packers are still scheduled to kick off tomorrow night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

These are not the only losses the 49ers have experienced this week. On Monday, it was reported that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would miss at least six weeks due to an ankle injury and star tight end George Kittle would miss at least eight weeks due to a foot injury.

With Garoppolo out, Nick Mullens will get the start on Thursday night. The three-year veteran went 3-5 as a starter in relief of Garoppolo in 2018. Last Sunday, Mullens went 18 of 25 for 238 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions after filling in for Garoppolo. Despite his solid play, the 49ers fell to the Seattle Seahawks, who currently lead the NFC West with a 6-1 record.

Now Mullens will have to find a way to lead this team without his left tackle, his star tight, three of his best wide receivers and without running back Tevin Coleman.