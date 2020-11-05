Clemson

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

We have now drifted into “can the Jets win a game?” territory. At No. 1 overall, they’ll pick Lawrence. No-brainer.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 228 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

2nd

No changes at the top. Fields to the Jaguars to replace Gardner Minshew and start a new era at quarterback in Jacksonville.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

The Giants need to get younger at receiver, and Chase can do it all from any alignment at any level of the field.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Although the Bengals didn’t have any of their opening-day starters on the offensive line, they convincingly beat a previously 5-1 Titans team in Week 8. But the trenches need to be addressed, and Sewell is the real deal.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 272 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

49th

POSITION RNK

7th

The Laremy Tunsil trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Dolphins, as the first-rounder secured in that deal is at No. 5 overall at the midway point of the season. Miami gets a premier, freaky edge rusher here in Paye.

Miami (FL)

• Soph

• 6’7″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK

12th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Falcons miss on Paye but land a towering, ultra-athletic pass rusher of their own in Rousseau. Atlanta’s defense has been a mess for years, and most of the team’s problems start up front.


Trey Lance


QB

NFL Draft

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 226 lbs

Projected Team

Washington
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK

Ron Rivera won many games in Carolina with an athletic quarterback who could be deployed as an extension of the run game. While Lance isn’t as physically overwhelming as Cam Newton, he’s a fantastic runner and has high-level passing traits.

Texas

• Jr

• 6’7″

/ 309 lbs

Cosmi has the type of balanced pass-protection prowess to eventually land inside the top 10. I really believe that. He’s shown more strength this season at Texas too, and Los Angeles must invest in its offensive line for Justin Herbert.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 312 lbs

Projected Team

Denver
PROSPECT RNK

42nd

POSITION RNK

10th

Yes, three offensive linemen in the top 10. Garett Bolles is a free agent at the end of the season, and right tackle DeMar Dotson is in his mid 30s.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas
PROSPECT RNK

11th

POSITION RNK

2nd

More Alabama secondary help for the Cowboys with Surtain, a long, athletic boundary cornerback with NFL bloodlines.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 244 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina
PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Panthers would get the “young, upstart team” label right now, and a quarterback of the defense is needed to help continue the growth of this team in 2021 and beyond. Parsons is that guy.

Virginia Tech

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 207 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Lions give Jeff Okudah a running mate at cornerback for the future. Detroit is so up and down, but steadier cornerback play would help steady the ship.

Alabama

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 182 lbs

Projected Team

New England
PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

5th

Waddle is everything the Patriots need at receiver. He’s explosive, runs sharp routes at all levels of the field and can win in contested-catch situations thanks to his awareness and leaping abilities.

BYU

• Soph

• 6’3″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK

I really think Wilson’s ceiling is inside the top half of the first round. And after years of laboring through the Kirk Cousins era, the Vikings get a quarterback who couldn’t be more different from Cousins stylistically.

Ohio State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins, but this time on the offensive side of the ball. Davis is the consensus top guard in the class and would immediately replace Ereck Flowers in Miami.

Tennessee

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

3rd

It’s hard to pinpoint precisely where Smith will land, but he should go in Round 1. He’s a mauling throwback type, and Jon Gruden is a throwback coach. Ideal fit.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 175 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

4th

The Browns should probably start peeking at receiver in the 2021 draft, and Smith is as NFL-ready as they come at the position.

Texas A&M

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 217 lbs

Projected Team

Chicago
PROSPECT RNK

87th

POSITION RNK

8th

After taking a risk — which ultimately didn’t work out — on a quarterback with one year of collegiate starting experience, the Bears go with the battled-tested Mond, who excels inside the pocket.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Kendrick is a sticky man-to-man cornerback with all the athleticism and quality film to go in Round 1.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

1st

The Eagles need an athletic enforcer at the second level of their defense. Moses can be that guy.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 201 lbs

Projected Team

Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

1st

Holland can be the replacement for the rangy but oft-injured Malik Hooker in Indianapolis. While not the athletic freak Hooker is, Holland is more versatile.

Purdue

• Soph

• 5’9″

/ 180 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

This has to be a receiver, especially with Corey Davis set for free agency. Moore is a big play waiting to erupt.

Northwestern

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 305 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

25th

POSITION RNK

4th

Slater is the exact type of offensive lineman needed for a team that drafted it’s franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall. He’s athletic and technically sound. Plus he just blocks everything in front of him.

Penn State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 253 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona
PROSPECT RNK

63rd

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Cardinals have to get another edge-rushing presence opposite Chandler Jones. Oweh is slightly raw with his hands but can really bend the corner.

Notre Dame

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 215 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK

36th

POSITION RNK

4th

If Matt Milano walks in free agency, Owusu-Koramoah is the ideal replacement. Speed and coverage skills for days.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 214 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

At some point, the Saints have to plan ahead at the quarterback spot. Taysom Hill isn’t the long-term answer. Jones’ arrow is pointing up.

Florida

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

A receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Well, kind of. While listed as a tight end, Pitts does everything like a receiver on the field.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 335 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

55th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Jets get Lawrence his college left tackle in Carman, a serious people-mover with immense length and power.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 259 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK

17th

POSITION RNK

2nd

How about another tight end for Lamar Jackson? He seems to be more comfortable with them than receivers. And Freiermuth is an outstanding pass-catching tight end.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK

30th

POSITION RNK

1st

This pairing is too perfect. Wade can play anywhere in the defensive backfield, and the Steelers pass defense is not as good as you probably think.

Washington

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 293 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

6th

Onwuzurike and Vita Vea in the middle of Tampa’s defensive line would be a nightmare for opposing guards and centers.

USC

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 315 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK

33rd

POSITION RNK

6th

A premier pass-blocking guard, Vera-Tucker would fit wonderfully in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes.

