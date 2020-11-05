We have now drifted into “can the Jets win a game?” territory. At No. 1 overall, they’ll pick Lawrence. No-brainer.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
No changes at the top. Fields to the Jaguars to replace Gardner Minshew and start a new era at quarterback in Jacksonville.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Giants need to get younger at receiver, and Chase can do it all from any alignment at any level of the field.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Although the Bengals didn’t have any of their opening-day starters on the offensive line, they convincingly beat a previously 5-1 Titans team in Week 8. But the trenches need to be addressed, and Sewell is the real deal.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 272 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
49th
POSITION RNK
7th
The Laremy Tunsil trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Dolphins, as the first-rounder secured in that deal is at No. 5 overall at the midway point of the season. Miami gets a premier, freaky edge rusher here in Paye.
Miami (FL)
• Soph
• 6’7″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons miss on Paye but land a towering, ultra-athletic pass rusher of their own in Rousseau. Atlanta’s defense has been a mess for years, and most of the team’s problems start up front.
Trey Lance
QB
NFL Draft
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 226 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Ron Rivera won many games in Carolina with an athletic quarterback who could be deployed as an extension of the run game. While Lance isn’t as physically overwhelming as Cam Newton, he’s a fantastic runner and has high-level passing traits.
Texas
• Jr
• 6’7″
/ 309 lbs
Cosmi has the type of balanced pass-protection prowess to eventually land inside the top 10. I really believe that. He’s shown more strength this season at Texas too, and Los Angeles must invest in its offensive line for Justin Herbert.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 312 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
10th
Yes, three offensive linemen in the top 10. Garett Bolles is a free agent at the end of the season, and right tackle DeMar Dotson is in his mid 30s.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
More Alabama secondary help for the Cowboys with Surtain, a long, athletic boundary cornerback with NFL bloodlines.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 244 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers would get the “young, upstart team” label right now, and a quarterback of the defense is needed to help continue the growth of this team in 2021 and beyond. Parsons is that guy.
Virginia Tech
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 207 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Lions give Jeff Okudah a running mate at cornerback for the future. Detroit is so up and down, but steadier cornerback play would help steady the ship.
Alabama
• Jr
• 5’10”
/ 182 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
Waddle is everything the Patriots need at receiver. He’s explosive, runs sharp routes at all levels of the field and can win in contested-catch situations thanks to his awareness and leaping abilities.
BYU
• Soph
• 6’3″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
I really think Wilson’s ceiling is inside the top half of the first round. And after years of laboring through the Kirk Cousins era, the Vikings get a quarterback who couldn’t be more different from Cousins stylistically.
Ohio State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins, but this time on the offensive side of the ball. Davis is the consensus top guard in the class and would immediately replace Ereck Flowers in Miami.
Tennessee
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
It’s hard to pinpoint precisely where Smith will land, but he should go in Round 1. He’s a mauling throwback type, and Jon Gruden is a throwback coach. Ideal fit.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 175 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Browns should probably start peeking at receiver in the 2021 draft, and Smith is as NFL-ready as they come at the position.
Texas A&M
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 217 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
87th
POSITION RNK
8th
After taking a risk — which ultimately didn’t work out — on a quarterback with one year of collegiate starting experience, the Bears go with the battled-tested Mond, who excels inside the pocket.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Kendrick is a sticky man-to-man cornerback with all the athleticism and quality film to go in Round 1.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Eagles need an athletic enforcer at the second level of their defense. Moses can be that guy.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 201 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Holland can be the replacement for the rangy but oft-injured Malik Hooker in Indianapolis. While not the athletic freak Hooker is, Holland is more versatile.
Purdue
• Soph
• 5’9″
/ 180 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This has to be a receiver, especially with Corey Davis set for free agency. Moore is a big play waiting to erupt.
Northwestern
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 305 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
Slater is the exact type of offensive lineman needed for a team that drafted it’s franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall. He’s athletic and technically sound. Plus he just blocks everything in front of him.
Penn State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 253 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
63rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Cardinals have to get another edge-rushing presence opposite Chandler Jones. Oweh is slightly raw with his hands but can really bend the corner.
Notre Dame
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 215 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
4th
If Matt Milano walks in free agency, Owusu-Koramoah is the ideal replacement. Speed and coverage skills for days.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 214 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
At some point, the Saints have to plan ahead at the quarterback spot. Taysom Hill isn’t the long-term answer. Jones’ arrow is pointing up.
Florida
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
A receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Well, kind of. While listed as a tight end, Pitts does everything like a receiver on the field.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 335 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
55th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets get Lawrence his college left tackle in Carman, a serious people-mover with immense length and power.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 259 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
How about another tight end for Lamar Jackson? He seems to be more comfortable with them than receivers. And Freiermuth is an outstanding pass-catching tight end.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
1st
This pairing is too perfect. Wade can play anywhere in the defensive backfield, and the Steelers pass defense is not as good as you probably think.
Washington
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Onwuzurike and Vita Vea in the middle of Tampa’s defensive line would be a nightmare for opposing guards and centers.
USC
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 315 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
A premier pass-blocking guard, Vera-Tucker would fit wonderfully in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes.