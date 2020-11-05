Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st We have now drifted into “can the Jets win a game?” territory. At No. 1 overall, they’ll pick Lawrence. No-brainer.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd No changes at the top. Fields to the Jaguars to replace Gardner Minshew and start a new era at quarterback in Jacksonville.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st The Giants need to get younger at receiver, and Chase can do it all from any alignment at any level of the field.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Although the Bengals didn’t have any of their opening-day starters on the offensive line, they convincingly beat a previously 5-1 Titans team in Week 8. But the trenches need to be addressed, and Sewell is the real deal.

Michigan • Sr • 6’4″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

49th POSITION RNK

7th The Laremy Tunsil trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Dolphins, as the first-rounder secured in that deal is at No. 5 overall at the midway point of the season. Miami gets a premier, freaky edge rusher here in Paye.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st The Falcons miss on Paye but land a towering, ultra-athletic pass rusher of their own in Rousseau. Atlanta’s defense has been a mess for years, and most of the team’s problems start up front.



Trey Lance



QB

NFL Draft • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

Ron Rivera won many games in Carolina with an athletic quarterback who could be deployed as an extension of the run game. While Lance isn’t as physically overwhelming as Cam Newton, he’s a fantastic runner and has high-level passing traits.

Texas • Jr • 6’7″ / 309 lbs Cosmi has the type of balanced pass-protection prowess to eventually land inside the top 10. I really believe that. He’s shown more strength this season at Texas too, and Los Angeles must invest in its offensive line for Justin Herbert.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

10th Yes, three offensive linemen in the top 10. Garett Bolles is a free agent at the end of the season, and right tackle DeMar Dotson is in his mid 30s.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

2nd More Alabama secondary help for the Cowboys with Surtain, a long, athletic boundary cornerback with NFL bloodlines.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st The Panthers would get the “young, upstart team” label right now, and a quarterback of the defense is needed to help continue the growth of this team in 2021 and beyond. Parsons is that guy.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st The Lions give Jeff Okudah a running mate at cornerback for the future. Detroit is so up and down, but steadier cornerback play would help steady the ship.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Waddle is everything the Patriots need at receiver. He’s explosive, runs sharp routes at all levels of the field and can win in contested-catch situations thanks to his awareness and leaping abilities.

BYU • Soph • 6’3″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

I really think Wilson’s ceiling is inside the top half of the first round. And after years of laboring through the Kirk Cousins era, the Vikings get a quarterback who couldn’t be more different from Cousins stylistically.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Another pick in the trenches for the Dolphins, but this time on the offensive side of the ball. Davis is the consensus top guard in the class and would immediately replace Ereck Flowers in Miami.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd It’s hard to pinpoint precisely where Smith will land, but he should go in Round 1. He’s a mauling throwback type, and Jon Gruden is a throwback coach. Ideal fit.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

4th The Browns should probably start peeking at receiver in the 2021 draft, and Smith is as NFL-ready as they come at the position.

Texas A&M • Sr • 6’3″ / 217 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

87th POSITION RNK

8th After taking a risk — which ultimately didn’t work out — on a quarterback with one year of collegiate starting experience, the Bears go with the battled-tested Mond, who excels inside the pocket.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Kendrick is a sticky man-to-man cornerback with all the athleticism and quality film to go in Round 1.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st The Eagles need an athletic enforcer at the second level of their defense. Moses can be that guy.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st Holland can be the replacement for the rangy but oft-injured Malik Hooker in Indianapolis. While not the athletic freak Hooker is, Holland is more versatile.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd This has to be a receiver, especially with Corey Davis set for free agency. Moore is a big play waiting to erupt.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

4th Slater is the exact type of offensive lineman needed for a team that drafted it’s franchise quarterback at No. 2 overall. He’s athletic and technically sound. Plus he just blocks everything in front of him.

Penn State • Soph • 6’5″ / 253 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

63rd POSITION RNK

2nd The Cardinals have to get another edge-rushing presence opposite Chandler Jones. Oweh is slightly raw with his hands but can really bend the corner.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

4th If Matt Milano walks in free agency, Owusu-Koramoah is the ideal replacement. Speed and coverage skills for days.

Alabama • Jr • 6’3″ / 214 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st At some point, the Saints have to plan ahead at the quarterback spot. Taysom Hill isn’t the long-term answer. Jones’ arrow is pointing up.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st A receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Well, kind of. While listed as a tight end, Pitts does everything like a receiver on the field.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

55th POSITION RNK

2nd The Jets get Lawrence his college left tackle in Carman, a serious people-mover with immense length and power.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

2nd How about another tight end for Lamar Jackson? He seems to be more comfortable with them than receivers. And Freiermuth is an outstanding pass-catching tight end.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

1st This pairing is too perfect. Wade can play anywhere in the defensive backfield, and the Steelers pass defense is not as good as you probably think.

Washington • Jr • 6’3″ / 293 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

6th Onwuzurike and Vita Vea in the middle of Tampa’s defensive line would be a nightmare for opposing guards and centers.