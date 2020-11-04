Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 schedule: The SportsRush present before you full list of fixtures for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020.

Scheduled to begin from today, the third edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge will comprise of three teams which will play what in fondly called as a triangular series in cricket. After the three league matches, the final match will be played on November 9.

It is worth mentioning that all the four matches of the women’s tournament will be played at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Led by India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Supernovas had won the last season of the Women’s IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Chasing a 122-run target, Kaur had herself scored a match-winning 51 (37) with the help of four fours and three sixes as Supernovas registered victory off the last ball.

Having defeated the Mithali Raj-led Velocity in the final, both the teams will kick-start proceedings in the first match this time round. Trailblazers, the third team, will be led by India opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana.

Barring the second match of T20 Challenge between Velocity and Trailblazers on November 5, all other matches will begin at 07:30 PM. With the first IPL 2020 qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals scheduled to take place on November 5, the Women’s match will begin at 03:30 PM.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 schedule and fixtures

It’s finally that time of year! #WomensT20Challenge is back. Who else is excited?! Don’t forget to use #Harman or #Harmanpreet to cheer me on. Get ready for the best season yet! #SUPERNOVAS pic.twitter.com/X9fQYxTknm — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) November 2, 2020

November 4 – Supernovas vs Velocity in Sharjah at 07:30 PM (IST)

November 5 – Velocity vs Trailblazers in Sharjah at 03:30 PM (IST)

November 7 – Trailblazers vs Supernovas in Sharjah at 07:30 PM (IST)

November 9 – Final, TBC vs TBC in Sharjah at 07:30 PM (IST)