Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of Women’s IPL 2020.

The third season of the Women’s T20 Challenge most commonly known as the Women’s IPL will begin from today in Sharjah. In what has been a trend since 2018, women cricketers from across the globe will play a very brief tournament alongside their male counterparts.

While the first season in 2018 comprised of a solitary match between two teams, the last year’s season was the first time when three teams namely Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity were made to contest among each other in a what is fondly known as a triangular series in cricket.

With the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League being played in UAE as an aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, women have also traveled to Sharjah to play all the matches of this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Live Telecast Channel

Much like Indian Premier League 2020, Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of the third season of the Women’s T20 Challenge in India. The intriguing T20 competition will be broadcast across Star’s multiple channels just like IPL 2020. Online users can stream Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar.

Barring the second match of T20 Challenge between Velocity and Trailblazers on November 5, all other matches will begin at 07:30 PM. With the first IPL 2020 qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals scheduled to take place on November 5, the Women’s match will begin at 03:30 PM.

Since the first and the third Women’s T20 Challenge match and the final will be played on days when no IPL 2020 match is scheduled, it has been given the primetime evening slot.

Date – 04/11/2020 (Wednesday) onwards.

Match start Time – 03:30 PM (IST) and 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channel – Star Network.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.