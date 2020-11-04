Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 All Teams Squads: The SportsRush present before you full squads of teams taking part in Women’s IPL 2020.

The third season of the Women’s T20 Challenge will commence in Sharjah from today. The three-team tournament will see each team playing a couple of matches against the other two opponents before the final match which will be more like a triangular series comprising some top women cricketers from around the world.

Out of the 45 total cricketers participating in the Women’s IPL, 33 are Indian and 12 are from foreign countries belonging to Bangladesh, England, Thailand, West Indies, South Africa, Scotland and Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: When and where to watch Women’s T20 Challenge 2020?

The main reason behind some sought-after women cricketers (especially Australian) have given this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge a miss is their prior commitment towards the ongoing sixth edition of the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

As was the case in 2019 when three teams had participated for the first time, top Indian cricketers in Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj will lead Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas respectively.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 All Teams Squads

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

It’s finally that time of year! #JioWomensT20Challenge is back. Who else is excited? Don’t forget to use #Smriti or #SM18 to cheer me on. Let’s go #Trailblazers pic.twitter.com/RvYXg4t4j8 — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) November 2, 2020

Velocity

Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Meghna Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

Supernovas

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.